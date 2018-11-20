CLEVELAND — Former Ohio judge Lance Mason, who was forced from the bench and served prison time for viciously assaulting his then-wife, has been arrested on accusations of fatally stabbing her.

The incident occurred at Aisha Fraser's home on the 17000 block of Chagrin Boulevard in Shaker Heights on Saturday. Fraser's boyfriend told WKYC that Fraser owned the home and rented it out to Mason's sister. Fraser was reportedly dropping off the couple's children when she was killed by Mason, who was allegedly waiting for her at the home.

In the 911 call, a woman who identifies herself as Mason’s sister tells dispatch that Mason admitted to attacking his ex-wife.

"He said he stabbed her ... and she's dead," she can be heard saying on the call.

Fraser's body was found in the driveway, and sources tell WKYC that Mason apparently attempted suicide after her death.

Court documents say Mason drove his ex-wife's 2015 Audi SUV into a police cruiser while attempting to flee the scene, causing serious injuries to an officer's lower legs and ribs. He and Mason were both treated at a local hospital for their injuries.

Mason fled on foot and was later arrested. He has been charged with felonious assault for the events that followed his ex-wife's death, but charges related to Fraser's death have not been filed.

This undated photo provided by Ohio Department of Corrections shows Lance Mason. Mason, a former Cleveland-area judge who spent nine months in prison for beating his wife at the time is now a suspect in her stabbing death over the weekend and is likely to be charged, authorities said Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (Ohio Department of Corrections via AP) ORG XMIT: CD201

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, AP

Mason pleaded guilty in 2015 to attempted felonious assault and domestic violence and served nine months in prison. Police say Mason punched his then-wife 20 times and slammed her head against a car dashboard five times as they drove with their children. Her injuries required reconstructive surgery. According to court documents, she sued him in civil court, and was awarded a $150,000 judgment.

Mason, who was also a former state representative and state senator, was removed from his judge's seat roughly a month after the August 2014 incident. His status as a convicted felon prohibits him from serving as an Ohio judge in the future, and the Ohio Supreme Court has also indefinitely prohibited him from practicing law.

However, Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson hired Mason in 2017 to serve as the city’s director of minority business administrator.

Fraser was the niece of well-known motivational speaker George C. Fraser who, in a statement to WKYC, called her “a young lady who was loved, gracious, and a community servant." She was a sixth-grade teacher at Woodbury Elementary School in Shaker Heights, and her two daughters with Mason both attend the school system.

The Shaker Heights School District closed all of its buildings Monday and Tuesday to make grief counselors available to students and staff.

The local teachers' association held a candlelight vigil to honor Fraser at Woodbury Elementary on Monday and set up a GoFundMe page in her honor.

Interim Superintendent Stephen M. Wilkins called the loss of Fraser "tragic."

"She touched so many of our children’s lives and will be deeply missed," Wilkins said in a statement. "Her loss is unexpected and the impact of this news on our entire school community is unimaginable and profound."

