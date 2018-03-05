We're not sure if it got the worm, but it definitely was an early bird.

Scientists say they found the earliest known beak from the fossils of a seabird that lived 85 million years ago — a pivotal link in the evolution of dinosaurs to modern-day birds.

Though fossils of the bird were discovered in 1870, the heads of those first specimens were incomplete and badly crushed, with no new skulls uncovered until recently.

New technology such as CT scans allowed for more detailed analysis of the older fossils: "Right under our noses this whole time was an amazing, transitional bird," said Yale University paleontologist Bhart-Anjan Bhullar, co-author of a study published this week in the journal Nature. "It has a modern-looking brain along with a remarkably dinosaurian jaw muscle configuration."

The fossils not only help understanding early evolution of the bird evolution, but also show what a bird's beak looked like as it first appeared in nature.

"The first beak was a horn-covered pincer tip at the end of the jaw," Bhullar said. "The remainder of the jaw was filled with teeth. At its origin, the beak was a precision grasping mechanism that served as a surrogate hand as the hands transformed into wings."

Daniel Field, the study's lead author, said, “This extraordinary new specimen reveals similar brain proportions to that of a modern bird, but other parts of the skull more closely resemble the skulls of predatory dinosaurs."

Field, an evolutionary paleobiologist at the University of Bath in the United Kingdom, said fossils such as these provide direct evidence of the evolutionary transformations that have given rise to modern life.

The ancient bird, about the size of a modern-day seagull, lived near an inland sea that once covered portions of North America. The most recently discovered specimens were spotted in Kansas in 2014.

Life reconstruction of the toothed stem bird Ichthyornis dispar showing that the first form of the avian beak was a precision pincer-tip probably used for fine manipulation.

Michael Hanson and Bhart-Anjan S. Bhullar

Stephen Brusatte, a paleontologist at the University of Edinburgh who was not involved in the study, told The Guardian that the work was exceptional.

“It shows us the face of the earliest birds. And it’s a bit different than I would have expected,” he said. He described the creature as half bird, half velociraptor.

“The earliest birds had Frankenstein creature heads, and it was only through a long and gradual period of evolution that the fully modern bird skull — beak, no teeth, huge brain, tiny jaw muscles — evolved,” Brusatte said.

Scientists long have known these and other bird fossils are crucial to understanding evolution. In 1880, a paper about the fossils caught the eye of famed naturalist Charles Darwin, who wrote to the author, Othniel C. Marsh: “Your work on these old birds and on the many fossil animals of N. America has afforded the best support to the theory of evolution (that) has appeared within the last 20 years.”

