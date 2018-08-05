Fox's remake of Lethal Weapon may be facing a lethal weapon of its own: A co-star's exit.

The drama, wrapping its second season, has fired Clayne Crawford, The Hollywood Reporter says, and producer Warner Bros. is frantically trying to recast the role of Martin Riggs, the loose-cannon cop played by Mel Gibson in the 1987 feature film and its sequels. (Damon Wayans plays Riggs' straight-laced partner, Roger Murtaugh, the Danny Glover role).

Several actors have been approached about the role, and if it is not recast by Monday, when Fox announces its 2018-19 schedule to advertisers, the series — which a month ago was considered a lock to return for a third season — will be canceled.

Crawford had earlier been reprimanded for "emotional abuse" and "hostile working conditions" on set, Deadline reported on April 23. for which he later apologized.

'Lethal Weapon,' which stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans in the roles made famous by Mel Gibson and Danny Glover, earned a full-season pickup on Wednesday.

Warner Bros. and Fox declined to comment. Two executives familiar with the production but not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the reports, but said no final decisions have been made.

