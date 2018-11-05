The body of Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison has been found. He was 36-years-old.

Scottish police confirm a body discovered Thursday night in Queensferry is the singer reported missing Wednesday, according to Variety and CNN.

In a statement published by the outlets, Hutchison's family said they were "utterly devastated with the tragic loss of our beloved Scott."

"Despite his disappearance, and the recent concerns over his mental health, we had all remained positive and hopeful that he would walk back through the door, having taken some time away to compose himself," the statement read. "Scott, like many artists, wore his heart on his sleeve and that was evident in the lyrics of his music and the content of many of his social media posts."

"Depression is a horrendous illness that does not give you any alert or indication as to when it will take hold of you," the family said in the statement. "His willingness to discuss these matters in the public domain undoubtedly raised awareness of mental health issues and gave others confidence and belief to discuss their own issues."

Hutchison's bandmates, grieving the loss, released a statement on Twitter.

"There are no words to describe the overwhelming sadness and pain that comes with the death of our beloved Scott but to know he is no longer suffering brings us some comfort," the statement from Hutchison's brother Grant, Billy Kennedy, Andy Monaghan and Simon Liddell read. "He will be missed by all of us and his absence will always be felt, but he leaves a legacy of hope, kindness and colour that will forever be remembered and shared."

Hutchison sent cryptic tweets Tuesday telling followers to "hug your loved ones" and then that he was "away now."

Be so good to everyone you love. It’s not a given. I’m so annoyed that it’s not. I didn’t live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones. — Scott Hutchison (@owljohn) May 8, 2018

I’m away now. Thanks. — Scott Hutchison (@owljohn) May 8, 2018

The Scottish indie rock group released their debut studio album, Sing the Greys in 2006. Their most recent album, Painting of a Panic Attack, was released in 2016 and featured songs with angst-ridden lyrics like Woke Up Hurting and Break.

In an interview with Noisey published last week, Hutchison discussed his mental state. "On a day-to-day basis, I’m a solid six out of ten. I don’t know how often I can hope for much more than that," he said. "I’m drawn to negatives in life, and I dwell on them, and they consume me. I don’t think I’m unique in that sense. I’m all right with a six. If I get a couple of days a week at a seven, (expletive), it’s great."

Celebrities joined fans in mourning the singer's passing on Twitter.

Sarah Silverman gave her condolences. "To @owljohn ‘s brothers and family I’m so sorry. I’m just so sorry," she wrote.

To @owljohn ‘s brothers and family I’m so sorry. I’m just so sorry. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) May 11, 2018

Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand called Hutchison's death "A terrible loss."

Awful news about Scott Hutchison. A terrible loss. — alex kapranos (@alkapranos) May 11, 2018

The band alt-J was "deeply saddened" by the news and reminded their followers "You are never alone."

We are deeply saddened by the news of our labelmate Scott Hutchison, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. In the UK, you can call the Samaritans on 116 123. In the US, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-8255. You are never alone. — Δ (alt-J) (@alt_J) May 11, 2018

