Take a look at the latest and coolest hotel renovations
The historic Willard InterContinental hotel in Washington, D.C., has completed a six-month $18 million dollar renovation of all 335 guestrooms and suites. This is the Oval Suite.
The historic Willard InterContinental hotel in Washington, D.C., has completed a six-month $18 million dollar renovation of all 335 guestrooms and suites. This is the Thomas Jefferson Suite.
Many guestrooms at the newly renovated Willard InterContinental have views of iconic Washington, D.C., sites such as the Washington Monument. This is a premier king room.
The newly renovated Willard InterContinental has 335 guestrooms and suites. This is a superior room.
The renovated rooms at the Willard InterContinental hotel have a color scheme of blue, ivory and cool grey accented with gold. This is a King guestroom.
Bathrooms at the Willard InterContinental have been modernized with most outfitted with walk-in marble showers.
Bathrooms at the Willard InterContinental have been modernized with most outfitted with walk-in marble showers.
A North Carolina makeover: To celebrate its 17th anniversary, The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Charlotte has unveiled a multi-million dollar renovation with redesigned guestrooms and public spaces.
The Ballantyne lobby features a neutral palette of white, gold and grey, with hand-painted gold accents inspired by North Carolina’s legacy as being the first state in the country where gold was found.
The Great Room’s redesign pays homage to the “Carolina Emperor,” the largest-cut emerald ever found in North America and uncovered in North Carolina. The room has emerald, gold and grey accents. Art and photos celebrating the state’s history adorn the adjacent wall of Gallery Bar.
The Ryal is named after a unit of currency during James VI of Scotland’s reign. At the Ballantyne, it is a lively bar in the afternoons and evenings with plush pocket seating and a glass balcony with views of the lush grounds and golf course.
The Lodge at Ballantyne is a 35-room private retreat on The Ballantyne’s grounds. Its rooms and lobby are fully renovated.
The Ballantyne is a Forbes Four-Star and AAA Four-Diamond Marriott hotel located in Charlotte, North Carolina. It has 208 guestrooms and suites.
The Lodge at Ballantyne has 35 rooms. Each is large with rich leather accents.
The Hotel Figueroa in downtown Los Angeles hotel was founded in 1926 by the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) as a hostel for traveling businesswomen.
The renovated Hotel Figueroa in downtown L.A. has new artwork and programming.
Hotel Figueroa in downtown L.A. is celebrating its 92nd birthday.
Hotel Figueroa in downtown L.A. has 268 rooms and suites.
This is a bathroom in a signature Queen room at the Hotel Figueroa in downtown L.A.
This is the balcony of a suite at the Hotel Figueroa in downtown L.A.
Hotel Figueroa in downtown L.A. has a swimming pool.
The Hotel Dylan in Woodstock, New York, has been renovated to maintain its retro look.
The Hotel Dylan has a posh motel look. It has just been renovated.
Guest rooms at Hotel Dylan in Woodstock, New York, are named after rock stars such as David Bowie.
The Hotel Dylan in Woodstock, New York, has a new lobby, library, bar, and fireplace.
The Hotel Dylan in Woodstock, New York, has a new lobby, library, bar, and fireplace.
The Hotel Dylan in Woodstock, New York, has a new lobby, library, bar, and fireplace.
Guest rooms at the Hotel Dylan are equipped with details such as retro Smeg refrigerators, Tempaper wall coverings and a turntable with classic vinyl.
Guest rooms at the Hotel Dylan have vintage features such as record players.
Guest rooms at the Hotel Dylan in Woodstock, New York, have been redesigned by the husband-and-wife team, The Novogratz.
Guest rooms at the Hotel Dylan are equipped with details such as retro Smeg refrigerators, Tempaper wall coverings and a turntable with classic vinyl.
The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona was recently named one of the most luxurious hotels in the world by Forbes Travel Guide. It unveiled a renovation this fall. The library flooring at Ignite Lobby Lounge was remastered.
This is the Canyon Suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain.
This is an executive suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain, which has been renovated.
All 253 guest rooms at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain have been renovated.
Fourteen ground-level Fireside Mountain View Guest Rooms were introduced to The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain, each with its own outdoor fire-pit and lava rocks. Guests there will get s’mores as a nightly turndown amenity.
Fall is here, and hotels are gearing up for the holidays.

Business is about to pick up again after a shoulder season in which families stayed put for the start of the school year.

But Thanksgiving and Christmas are just around the corner, and hotels are unveiling their latest renovations to attract the holiday crowds. Here are a few notable ones:

 Willard InterContinental, Washington, D.C.

The Willard InterContinental, is celebrating its 200th anniversary with an $18 million renovation. All 335 guestrooms and suites were revamped over six months.

Because the Willard is a historic property, Parker-Torres Design had to blend traditional and contemporary elements.  

“Our most important objective was to respect the history of this Grand Dame hotel,” says Miriam Torres, principal at Parker-Torres Design.

Nicknamed the “Residence of Presidents,” the hotel has some of the largest guest rooms in the city, ranging from 375 square feet to 3,000 square feet.

Rooms have a color scheme of blue, ivory and grey accented with gold. The 41 suites have a neutral palette of cream, beige, tan, silver, and gold accented with red. 

Bathrooms have been modernized with walk-in marble showers.

In-room technology has improved with a new electronic lock system, complimentary Wi-Fi and furniture with power outlets and USB charging ports.

The Willard has an extensive collection of vintage furniture in its guest rooms, and 115 of those pieces have been re-upholstered. The rooms also have newly commissioned watercolor paintings of the property and its architectural details.

Common areas such as Round Robin Bar and Café du Parc have been spruced up. Café du Parc also opened a new private dining area, Pershing Room.

“For 200 years, The Willard has welcomed U.S. presidents, foreign dignitaries and celebrities, as well as has been the site of many historic moments," says general manager Markus Platzer. "The Willard is more than a hotel. It’s a living, breathing piece of history. It’s an iconic institution.”

New in Washington, D.C.: Attractions, hotels and restaurants for 2018

The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Charlotte

To celebrate its 17th anniversary, The Ballantyne has unveiled a multi-million dollar makeover with redesigned guestrooms and public spaces.

The renovation is a nod to Charlotte's Ballantyne enclave, which was once a family hunting land.

When they arrive, guests will be greeted by two bronze Dalmatian statues that pay tribute to the pets who roamed the original hunting land.

The lobby is decorated in a palette of white, gold and grey, with hand-painted gold accents. From 1803 to 1828, North Carolina was the only state in the nation to produce gold.

The Ryal bar, named after a unit of currency during James VI of Scotland’s reign, offers plush pocket seating and a glass balcony with views of the grounds and golf course.

Featuring emerald, gold and gray accents, the Great Room has been redesigned to evoke the look of the “Carolina Emperor,” the largest-cut emerald ever found in North America. 

Guest rooms were also redesigned with a mixture of antiques and new pieces. The Spa at Ballantyne also has a new color palette of warm neutrals and powder blues.

“The luxurious transformation offers moments of discovery through art, antiques and décor emanating a relaxed residential feel,” says Raj Radke, general manager.

The Lodge at Ballantyne, a 35-room private retreat on The Ballantyne’s grounds that is often used for groups, has a renovated lobby and guestrooms.

Forbes Travel Guide names the most luxurious hotels

Hotel Figueroa, Los Angeles

This historic downtown Los Angeles hotel was founded in 1926 by the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) as a hostel for traveling businesswomen.

To celebrate its 92nd birthday, the hotel’s Spanish Colonial architecture has been restored with the addition of energy efficiencies.

“The reimagined Hotel Figueroa is an enclave that embodies the rich history, culture and unique personality of Downtown Los Angeles while offering a luxurious yet unpretentious location where travelers and locals can gather and unwind,” says Clay Andrews, general manager of Hotel Figueroa.

In addition to the refreshed look, the hotel now has a collection of original artworks by women to honor the founders the property. It also has an Artist in Residence program and a new culinary program with five distinctive concepts created by James Beard Award nominee chef Casey Lane and mixologist Dushan Zaric. Each of the hotel’s Writer Series Suites has a collection of books by L.A.-based authors curated by downtown L.A. favorite The Last Bookstore.

The hotel is offering a $20,000 “Bold Like Bouldin” birthday package through the end of the year that includes five nights in the Casablanca Suite and perks such as a cocktail-making class for four and use of a Tesla Model X.

The tallest hotel west of the Mississippi debuts

Hotel Dylan, Woodstock, New York

Located on Route 28, Hotel Dylan gives guests access to Woodstock, a haven for artists, musicians, fishermen, hikers, and skiers.

The hotel’s look and amenities are as eclectic as the town. It features works from renowned British painter Ann Carrington and pop artist Trey Speegle. It also has presidential portraits by Asheville, North Carolina artist Spencer Herr.

The property has a new lobby, library, bar, and fireplace. Guest rooms are each named after one of the rock n’ roll legends associated with the Woodstock Nation. The rooms are equipped with details such as retro Smeg refrigerators, Tempaper wall coverings and a turntable with classic vinyl.

The redesign was headed up by The Novogratz firm. Robert and Cortney Novogratz are best known for their TV shows, Bravo's "9 by Design" and HGTV's "Home by Novogratz."

Forbes Travel Guides names new Five-Star properties

The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain, Arizona

This resort in Marana, Arizona, just made the Forbes Travel Guide’s 2018 verified list of world’s most luxurious hotels and world’s luxurious spa.

The Tucson-area resort has tried to up its game even more by unveiling a floor-to-ceiling makeover of its 253 guest rooms and 44,000 square-feet of meeting space.

Fourteen ground-level Fireside Mountain View guest rooms were introduced, each with its own outdoor fire-pit and lava rocks. Guests there will get s’mores as a nightly turndown amenity.

Guest rooms now have larger TVs. Beds, bedding, furniture, accessories, and artwork has been replaced.

Rooms have new floor-to-ceiling paint and neutral carpeting. Bathrooms have new max-flow shower fixtures.

Meeting rooms and wedding spaces got upgraded furnishings and carpeting. They also have sound-deadening and soundproofing in the walls.

The property has a new Roadrunner Arcade featuring theater chairs, TVs, foosball and other video and board games. The restaurant, pool and fitness center also got a refresh.

