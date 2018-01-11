General Motors past and present
Olds Motor Works was founded in 1897, the same year it created the first Oldsmobile. General Motors was incorporated in 1908 and Oldsmobile became a part of GM. Here's a look back at the history of General Motors and its many iconic vehicles.
The first Cadillac's were produced in 1902 and were modeled after horse drawn carriages. Cadillac became part of General Motors in 1909.
In 1907, the first Oakland automobile was created. The company was soon bought by GM and would become know as Pontiac.
Cadillac placed the first order for closed-body cars in 1910.
The Pontiac brand was introduced in 1926 by General Motors.
The Chevrolet Suburban first came out in 1935 and is one of the longest-running nameplates in production.
Widely regarded as the industry's first concept car, the Buick Y-Job is a landmark vehicle in automotive history. Constructed in 1938 under the direction of Harley J. Earl, GM's first design chief, the Y-Job was the first to have retractable headlamps, power windows, power convertible top and integrated side panels.
The Buick XP-300 was one of two dream cars built in 1951. The original styling and a super-charged engine, helped give way to a new era of cars.
The 1951 Le Sabre concept car set the trend for the 50s.
In 1953, Chevrolet rolled out its first sports car, the Chevy Corvette.
General Motors produced the first Cadillac Eldorado in 1953 and it was used in President Dwight Eisenhower's inaugural parade.
The 1953 Firebird I concept car was the first gas turbine engine car. General Motors built the car as an engineering and styling exercise.
The 1953 Buick Wildcat was a concept car that featured a new front fender style.
The 1954 Oldsmobile Cutlass concept car got its name and avionic design from a Navy fighter plane.
The 1955 Chevrolet Nomad station wagon.
The 1957 Chevrolet Bel-Air is known for those classic fins.
The 1961 Mako Shark Corvette concept car.
The most prominent feature of the 1963 Corvette was the split back window.
Though it wasn't the first muscle car, the 1964 Pontiac GTO is heralded as a trend setter for the era.
The 1966 Oldsmobile Toronado is often credited as being the first front wheel drive vehicle.
1967 was the year that heralded the classic Camaro pony car.
The 1970 Monte Carlo.
The 1977 Pontiac Trans Am Firebird.
The 1984 Corvette.
The 1992 Ultralite concept car could get up to 100 miles per gallon.
The 2009 Corvette is one of the fastest vehicles produced by General Motors
The 2017 Chevrolet Bolt electric car was named North American Car of the Year.
The 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport
The 2017 Cadillac Escalade.
2017 marks the 50 year anniversary of the Camaro.
Folding Dark Ebike
General Motors designed this electric bicycle, which folds up for portability, especially for urban commuters. It will arrive in 2019.
General Motors

It might sound counterintuitive for a car company to make a product that serves as an alternative to cars.

But that's exactly what General Motors is doing.

GM has designed two electric bicycles and plans to sell them beginning in 2019.

The company joins ride-hailing app companies Uber and Lyft as well as rival automaker Ford in trying to capitalize on the surging market for bikes as a form of urban transportation.

An e-bike is a bicycle that uses a small battery-powered electric motor to assist in pedaling, enabling easy riding up hills and over flat terrain. Fans say e-bikes provide a realistic alternative to driving and a sweat-free alternative to traditional bicycle commuting.

GM announced the e-bikes Friday along with a contest asking the public to name them for the chance to win $10,000. The company, which already makes electric vehicles such as the Chevrolet Bolt, showed off an e-bike concept in 2015 but has said little about the project since then.

"We're looking at e-bikes as one other form of transportation that really gives customers freedom of movement," Jennifer Cathcart, e-bike marketing manager for General Motors, said in an interview. They are "bikes designed for urban commuters, as opposed to recreation."

GM's entry into the bicycling business comes amid a surge of bike-sharing networks in urban markets throughout the U.S.

Earlier this year, Uber acquired dockless e-bike start-up Jump, then added bike-sharing options to its app in certain markets. And Lyft earlier this year acquired bike-share network operator Motivate, whose operations include New York's Citi Bike network and the Ford-branded GoBike program in San Francisco.

A surge in dockless bikes, which can be rented using a smartphone, has fueled a rise in nationwide bike-sharing. Bike-sharing competitors include Limebike, MoBike, Ofo and Spin.

The U.S. had more than 100,000 bikes in ride-sharing networks at the end of 2017, more than double a year earlier, according to the National Association of City Transportation Officials.

GM is not revealing details about its plans for e-bikes, including whether they'll be deployed in ride-sharing networks. The company also won't comment on where it will manufacture the bikes or how it will sell them, saying only that it will say more next year.

The automaker has developed two bikes: one compact version and one that folds up for the sake of portability.

"The e-bike is one more way in which General Motors is thinking about creating this vision of zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion," Cathcart said.

Cathcart declined to discuss the genesis of the idea.

But she said the bikes would be equipped with "integrated safety features," including rechargeable front and rear LEDs, as well as "really cool connectivity features that will help you navigate through the city."

GM's e-bike motor is a "proprietary drive system" that was "built from the ground up by our team," she said.

The company believes e-bikes will appeal to a wide range of commuters.

"When you ride on an e-bike, it feels like the wind is always at your back, whether you are going on a flat road or whether you are going up the biggest hill," she said, adding, "and you never worry about whether you're going to make it up that steep hill."

Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.

