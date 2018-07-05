George Zimmerman

George Zimmerman has been charged with threatening and harassing a private investigator, according to Florida prosecutors.



After an investigation by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, Zimmerman was arrested May 3 and booked into the Seminole County Jail on a misdemeanor stalking charge.

Zimmerman, 33, came into the national spotlight after the 2012 shooting of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teenager wearing a hoodie and walking home from a store in Sanford. The shooting sparked outrage and a national conversation about race when Zimmerman was not convicted of murder for the shooting.



Zimmerman, acting as a neighborhood watch officer, called police and later claimed he was attacked by Martin after following him.

In the latest incident, a private investigator was hired by a production company looking to make a documentary about the shooting of Martin. The investigator, Dennis Warren, contacted Zimmerman about the production and subsequently stopped talking to him, according to court documents.



Warren told the Seminole County Sheriff's Office that he and the documentary's producer continued to receive threats from Zimmerman.



"Dennis is a (expletive) WHO BOTHERED MY UNCLE IN HIS HOME. Local OR former law officer He's well on his way to the inside of a gator as well. 10-4?" Zimmerman is reported to have told the producer.

Deputies told Warren to send Zimmerman a text message that he cease all contact.

"Zimmerman continued sending threatening text messages, emails and making repeated unwanted phone calls to Warren's phone," deputies wrote in an affidavit.



In all, deputies recorded 55 calls, 67 texts, 36, voicemails and 27 emails from Zimmerman between Dec. 16 and Dec. 25 of last year.

"Text me again. I'll show up at your home you (expletive)!!!" Zimmerman told the investigator, deputies said.

Zimmerman also texted Warren a link to an article where he was quoted as saying "I know how to handle people who (expletive) with me, I have since February of 2012. Anyone who (expletive) with my parents will be fed to an alligator."

Warren told detectives that these texts made him fear for his safety

On Jan. 3 of this year, Sgt. Shannon Seiple with Seminole County Sheriff's Office contacted Zimmerman. He responded with misogynistic epithets and "continued to scream profanity and berate" her over the phone, according to court documents.

Zimmerman was arrested on a misdemeanor stalking charge May 3 and has since been released on bond.



