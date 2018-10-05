Georgia gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp, who sparked outrage with a campaign ad in which he threatens his daughter's teen suitor with a shotgun, is making headlines again with an ad where he says he owns a truck "in case I need to up round criminal illegals."

Kemp, who describes himself as a "politically incorrect conservative" in the ad released Wednesday, is serving as Georgia's secretary of state.

"I got a big truck, just in case I need to round up criminal illegals and take 'em home myself," Kemp says, adding, "Yep, I just said that," for emphasis.

At another point in the ad, Kemp says, "I'm so conservative, I blow up government spending" as a fake explosion goes off in the background.

"I own guns," Kemp says as he works the pump action on a shotgun, "that no one is taking away."

Kemp was accused of making light of gun violence in a commercial last month where he aims a shotgun toward a young man named "Jake," who wants to take out his daughter.

Kemp asks Jake the two keys to dating one of his daughters. "Respect, and a healthy appreciation for the Second Amendment," Jake responds.

"We're gonna get along just fine," Kemp says with a smile, after slapping the double-barrel shotgun closed.

After many angry responses to the ad, Kemp tweeted that, "Liberals in the media are losing their minds off a fake controversy. The real problem they have is that I'm an unapologetic conservative & proud defender of the 2nd Amendment. I won't back down, cave in, or compromise my values."

Kemp is one of six GOP candidates running to replace outgoing Republican Gov. Nathan Deal who is term-limited.

A poll in February showed Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle leading the field with 27% of the vote, with Kemp in second with 13%.

