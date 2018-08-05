WASHINGTON — Gina Haspel promised senators Wednesday that the CIA will not revive its outlawed torture program if she is confirmed as the agency's first female director.

"I understand that what many people around the country want to know about are my views on CIA’s former detention and interrogation program," Haspel told the Senate Intelligence Committee at her confirmation hearing. "Having served in that tumultuous time, I can offer you my personal commitment, clearly and without reservation, that under my leadership CIA will not restart such a detention and interrogation program.”

Haspel reportedly considered withdrawing her nomination late last week because of her concerns that a contentious hearing about torture could damage the CIA's reputation as well as her own. White House officials convinced her not to pull out.

Members of the Senate Intelligence Committee planned to focus much of their questioning on Haspel's 2002 oversight of a secret "black site" in Thailand where suspected terrorists were subjected to waterboarding and confined in coffin-shaped boxes for hours during the George W. Bush administration. Torture techniques were used after the 9/11 terrorist attacks against America.

Haspel, who spent more than 30 years as a covert agent before becoming the CIA's deputy director last year, also faces questions about her involvement in the destruction of 92 videotapes that showed prisoners being waterboarded. Waterboarding is a technique that simulates the experience of drowning.

It's not clear whether Haspel's promise to oppose any future use of torture will convince a majority of senators to confirm her. The Intelligence Committee is expected to vote later this month on whether to recommend her confirmation to the full Senate.

Republicans hold a slim 51-49 majority in the Senate, and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has vowed to oppose Haspel because of her role in the torture program. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is suffering from brain cancer and may not be available to vote. No Democrats have announced support for Haspel so far.

"The secrecy inherent in the CIA’s work demands that the Director honor and follow the law — particularly in the dark spaces where the Intelligence Community often operates, and when the glaring light of public scrutiny is nonexistent," said Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va. "No one should get credit simply for agreeing to follow the law — that’s the very least we should expect from any nominee, and certainly from the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency."

If confirmed, the 61-year-old Kentucky native would be the first woman to lead the spy agency. She would replace Mike Pompeo, who was recently confirmed by the Senate as the new secretary of State.

"It is not my way to trumpet the fact that I am a woman up for the top job, but I would be remiss in not remarking on it — not least because of the outpouring of support from young women at CIA who consider it a good sign for their own prospects," Haspel said.

Haspel, who was introduced Wednesday by former Sens. Evan Bayh, D-Ind., and Saxby Chambliss, R-Ga., said she is especially proud to have been the first woman to serve as the second-highest-ranking officer in the Clandestine Service.

"From my first days in training, I had a knack for the nuts and bolts of my profession," she testified. "I excelled in finding and acquiring secret information that I obtained in brush passes, dead drops, or in meetings in dusty back allies of third world capitals."

"I recall my first foreign agent meeting was on a dark, moonless night with an agent I’d never met before," Haspel said. "When I picked him up, he passed me the intelligence and I passed him extra money for the men he led. It was the beginning of an adventure I had only dreamed of."

Although President Obama and a previous Congress banned the use of torture, President Trump has talked about the possibility of reviving the harsh interrogation techniques. He has defended Haspel for being "tough on terrorists."

My highly respected nominee for CIA Director, Gina Haspel, has come under fire because she was too tough on Terrorists. Think of that, in these very dangerous times, we have the most qualified person, a woman, who Democrats want OUT because she is too tough on terror. Win Gina! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

Haspel has strong support from former CIA directors who served in both Democratic and Republican administrations, including John Brennan, who served as director in the Obama administration. Brennan is an outspoken critic of Trump, but called Haspel "highly qualified" in a recent tweet and urged senators to view her with an open mind.

Senators: Show that you put country above politics. Gina Haspel is a competent, experienced, & highly qualified intelligence professional. Ask her tough questions, listen to her answers, & then decide but don’t penalize her for previous policy decisions or because DT picked her. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) May 7, 2018

However, Democrats have complained that the CIA has only publicly released documents that make Haspel look good and failed to release details about the extent of her involvement in torture. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., a member of the Intelligence Committee, also said that torture is "weak," not tough.

We’re calling on the CIA to declassify information on Gina Haspel’s role in the Enhanced Interrogation Program. Without making this information available to the American people, her nomination cannot be fully and properly considered by the Senate. https://t.co/HhATZ6Zaxf — Martin Heinrich (@MartinHeinrich) May 7, 2018

Haspel's opponents include more than 100 retired admirals and generals, who say that the use of torture by the CIA encourages foreign governments to torture American soldiers and provides propaganda for extremists who want to attack the U.S.

A new letter released Wednesday from about 100 former U.S. ambassadors said Haspel's confirmation would undermine diplomatic efforts to discourage torture by tyrants in other countries.

"Whether or not she uses the opportunity of her confirmation hearing to reject torture — which we hope she will do — the point will remain that her record of involvement in torture was judged worthy of and compatible with holding the CIA’s highest office," the ambassadors wrote.

The message that will send dictators, the letter says, is that "their behavior is no different from ours."

In 2014, the Intelligence Committee issued a damning report of the CIA's torture program that concluded that the interrogation of detainees was far more brutal than the CIA disclosed and that it failed to extract valuable information from prisoners.

Haspel promised to work closely with the committee if she is confirmed.

"As both a career intelligence officer and an American citizen, I am a strong believer in the importance of oversight," she said. "Simply put, experience has taught us that CIA cannot be effective without the people’s trust. And we cannot hope to earn that trust without the accountability that comes with Congressional oversight."

