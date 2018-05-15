Senate panel to vote on CIA nominee Haspell

The Senate Intelligence Committee is poised to advance Gina Haspel's nomination Wednesday to be the CIA's first female director, setting up a close confirmation vote in the full Senate amid questions about her role in the agency's now-outlawed torture program. The vote comes one week after Haspel promised senators during a contentious confirmation hearing that she won't try to revive banned torture techniques if she is confirmed. Haspel is expected to win the support of the committee, but confirmation is less certain in the full Senate, where Republicans hold a slim 51-49 majority. Haspel's participation in the torture program has prompted Republican Sens. John McCain and Rand Paul to announce their opposition.

Europe, Iran seek to save landmark nuclear agreement

European Union leaders will hear measures Wednesday on how to keep Iran in the international nuclear agreement after President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the pact. Foreign ministers from Britain, France and Germany — signatories of the 2015 deal to stop Iran developing nuclear weapons — held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, amid concerns that the sanctions will also damage European business interests. Among the possible measures that could be discussed is the use of an EU “blocking regulation” which would, in essence, ban European companies from respecting American sanctions where those sanctions might damage EU interests. The regulation, which has been brandished as a threat in the past but never actually used, was drawn up more than 20 years ago and would have to be revised.

Senate Democrats make play to save net neutrality

Senate Democrats on Wednesday will try to force a vote to halt the Federal Communications Commission's recent repeal of net neutrality rules. Enacted in 2015, the rules prevent Internet service providers from blocking or slowing legal traffic or charging for faster delivery of some content. These are set to be replaced on June 11 by a set of lighter-touch regulations passed five months ago by the now-Republican-led FCC. Senate Democrats believe they have the support — 49 Democrats plus Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine — for a vote to undo the repeal by using the obscure Congressional Review Act. Even if the Democrats succeed, support in the House seems unlikely.

North Carolina teachers to stage rallies protesting pay, school resources

Teachers, students and their supporters are expected to rally in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday as teachers protest for better pay and education funding. Strikes and walkouts have swept through West Virginia, Arizona, Kentucky, Colorado and Oklahoma this year. North Carolina teachers earn an average salary of about $50,000, ranking them 39th in the country last year, the National Education Association reported last month. As many as 80 schools from at least 37 school districts will be closed.

Amazon planning to give Prime members extra incentives

Starting Wednesday at stores in Florida, Amazon Prime members will get discounts on selected popular items at Whole Foods. Since Amazon bought Whole Foods Market in August of last year, it has been reducing prices at the stores. The announcement marks the most aggressive stance Amazon has so far taken to integrate the two companies, at least from a consumer perspective, said Bob Hetu, a retail industry analyst with Gartner. "There have been gradual steps towards integrating Amazon and Whole Foods. But this is a more meaty idea," he said. The discount program — 10% off some sale items — will extend nationwide this summer.

Contributing: The Associated Press

