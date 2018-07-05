Great Mother's Day brunch destinations It's the beginning of peak tourism season in picturesque Nantucket, Mass., where the White Elephant resort hosts waterfront restaurant Brant Point Grill, or BPG. 01 / 40 It's the beginning of peak tourism season in picturesque Nantucket, Mass., where the White Elephant resort hosts waterfront restaurant Brant Point Grill, or BPG. 01 / 40

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and brunch is a very popular way to celebrate the special day. And any weekend is a great time for the meal that straddles breakfast and lunch and is often plentiful enough to double as dinner too. A great brunch is harder to find than it should be, but this column has been fortunate enough to visit quite a few notable spots, so in honor of mothers everywhere, this week we take a look back at the best of Great American Bites brunches.

Bally’s Sterling Brunch in Las Vegas

If I had to pick one favorite brunch spot in America, this would be it, and it certainly is worthy of a festive visit with mom. The Sterling Brunch has been a beloved Sin City splurge destination for more than 40 years and recently became so popular that a Saturday session was added, doubling your weekend decadence options.

Sterling is one of the very few so-called Champagne brunches in the country that serves real Champagne — and as much as you want of it. BLT Steak, which hosts the brunch, pours Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut, averaging 120 bottles per brunch, unlimited on its own or in mimosas with freshly squeezed orange juice. This is just one of several unique only-in-Vegas twists that set the Sterling Brunch apart. The food is over the top, with signature items such as large, whole lobster tails, Muscovy duck breast, lamb chops, and freestanding stations for caviar and sushi. Desserts like Bananas Foster and chocolate crème brulee are cooked to order and delivered to your table, and for a real celebration, this brunch cannot be beat.

Ping’s Seafood in New York City

For a very different and distinctive take on the weekend brunch experience, consider dim sum, a slew of Hong Kong-style small plates. In theory, the popular appetizers like pork dumplings and spring rolls served at just about every Chinese restaurant in America are dim sum, but for the full experience, it’s best to go to a specialist that utilizes the classic rolling carts, delivering a non-stop array of choices to you tableside. These devoted dim sum spots are usually found in the bigger urban Chinatowns and New York has several — one of the best is Ping’s Seafood.

Chef Chung Ping Hui began cooking at age 14 in Hong Kong, and the Chinatown eatery is his third New York restaurant (there’s a sister location in Queens) and has been here for 20 years. The staff is effusively friendly and helpful to novices, and this makes it an excellent place for the uninitiated to try an authentic dim sum experience. After entering a nondescript door on Mott Street and walking up a flight of stairs, you enter a single long dining room and are seated at individual rather than the communal tables that many dim sum places use, which is better for family celebrations and conversation with friends. Dim sum is served from a combination of carts and trays and there is a full menu, so if you want a larger plate of noodles or fried rice, or another dish to share alongside your dim sum, you can order it. The menu has pictures and descriptions of the dim sum options, many of which are otherwise indecipherable to firsttimers. Top choices include the stuffed pan-fried eggplant, steamed or baked pork buns, stuffed sticky rice in lotus leaf, and any of the assorted meat, vegetable or seafood dumplings.

Brant Point Grill in Nantucket, Mass.

May is just the start of peak tourism season on this tony island outside of Boston, and you can bet Mother’s Day will still be busy at Nantucket’s favorite brunch spot, the Brant Point Grill. Locally known simply as BPG, it's in the island’s most famous hotel, the White Elephant resort. The eatery has inside, outside and enclosed porch-style dining overlooking the water, and it straddles the line between causal and fine dining, with a big emphasis on local and regional sourcing.

On an island, the real focus is seafood, and BPG partners with a Nantucket oyster purveyor who delivers fresh catches six days a week, a small local variety that's very reminiscent of prized kumamoto oysters in the Pacific Northwest. Other local fishermen deliver regularly, and Massachusetts crab is often served, but the main event, especially for brunch, is the locally sourced cold water North Atlantic lobsters, arguably the finest in the world.

The iconic brunch dish is the BPG 1/4-pound Lobster Bloody Mary, a classic and fairly spicy cocktail adorned with four ounces of skewered lobster meat — the entire yield of a 1 to 1 1/8 pounder. It’s basically a whole lazy man’s lobster in a drink, made with 888 vodka, distilled on the island, along with house-made tomato juice and the secret ingredient, a spicy bacon salt rim. The lobster skewer alternates chunks of rich meat with cherry tomatoes and is garnished with lemon and lime wedges. While it’s a pricey cocktail, it is delicious and most of a meal in itself, especially if paired with an appetizer and the basket of assorted house-made breads. Top starter choices are the local oysters and the Nantucket crab cake, a very generous mound of tender, flaky crab, almost entirely meat with minimal filler, served on a bed of freshly shucked corn kernels. For many day visitors to Nantucket, stopping at Brant Point Grill for the cocktail is a must.

“At Sunday brunch, someone orders one, it comes out, everyone sees it and suddenly we get a dozen more orders," says food and beverage director Mark Bronke. "Some Sundays we sell hundreds of them.”

The other top sellers feature lobster as well: there is a classic New England lobster roll sandwich, the Nantucket Boxed Lunch, a duo of the excellent house-made New England-style clam chowder and a generously sized lobster slider, and the wildly popular lobster mac and cheese. If you are here to celebrate Mother’s Day or any other special occasion, save room for dessert — the house specialty is the impressive and nearly extinct individual baked Alaska, which entails ice cream and pineapple baked inside a shell of warm meringue.

Biscuit Love in Nashville, Tenn.

This Southern breakfast specialist has become so popular there are now three locations, the original in Nashville’s hip and trendy Gulch neighborhood, a second in the Hillsboro Village, and the newest in suburban Franklin, Tenn. What makes Biscuit Love so successful is the creative pairing of traditional Southern flavors and the excellent namesake biscuits with first-rate, impeccably sourced ingredients. Top shelf, country-style ham is sourced from famed artisanal producer Benton’s; the bacon comes from legendary Nueske’s, and all the beef and other pork comes from nearby Bear Creek Farm, where it is raised naturally and without drugs. The naturally raised hogs are butchered for the ground pork in homemade sausage gravy and delicious pork chops.

Eggs, dairy and lots of other key products are locally sourced and made from scratch, and the biscuits are offered two ways, both fantastic. There’s the classic square-baked buttermilk version, and a crustier round drop-style biscuit, made by pouring batter into a hot pan. The biscuits anchor hearty towering open-face sandwiches like the East Nasty, a fried deboned chicken thigh with cheddar cheese and country gravy, and the Southern Benny, a biscuit covered in shaved country ham, two fried eggs and sausage gravy instead of hollandaise. Everything is good, and the signature party dish not to be missed while celebrating a special event is the sharable Bonuts, doughnut holes made with biscuit dough that are fried, then rolled in sugar, stuffed with lemon mascarpone cream and served over blueberry compote.

Ria’s Bluebird in Atlanta

A former drive-thru liquor store was converted into this artsy, mural-covered enclave of hipster heaven that features a great covered courtyard and mixes Southern tradition with hippie flair. Ria's Bluebird serves shrimp and grits with organic grits, locally cured artisanal bacon, and choices of both real sausage and SoySage (vegetarian "sausage" made with soy).

It’s always brunch here with all-day breakfast alongside heartier meat dishes, and the most popular dishes include pancakes with caramelized bananas and/or toasted pecans, the brisket breakfast platter and biscuits. The pancakes are unique, dense in texture while still light and fluffy, covered in toppings, the best of which is the very sweet caramelized bananas. The square buttermilk biscuits are excellent as a side or covered with pepper gravy. The shrimp and grits is non-traditional and excellent, sweetened with maple syrup, spiced up with stewed tomatoes and hot peppers, and full of large, delicious juicy shrimp. The whimsical Southern take on corned beef hash features brisket braised for 14 hours in a spicy tomato-based broth, then shredded and served with two poached eggs and a toasted baguette. It’s so beloved that Ria’s goes through two 30-pound whole briskets a day.

Sobelman’s in Milwaukee

Bloody Marys adorned with various foodstuffs have become trendy across the country and have long been a huge thing in Milwaukee. While you can find impressively accessorized cocktails all over town, no place can touch the classic Sobelman’s, where the Bloody Mary menu has eight signature concoctions, all of which start with lots of included foods on skewers like cheese, shrimp and smoked sausage, then add on from there. The Baconado features an extra skewer of bacon-wrapped jalapeno cheese balls, and the Bourbonado is studded with skewers of bacon-wrapped bourbon chicken. Then there are 13 garnish options to customize and augment the eight “regular” house selections, the most impressive of which is a not-so-mini cheeseburger slider. When I add this to my Baconado I end up with a cocktail containing celery, bacon-wrapped cheeseballs, shrimp, olives, asparagus, a skewer of pepperoni and cheese cubes, and a cheeseburger.

Nothing at Sobelman’s is as over the top as the Bloody Beast, which sits an entire deep-fried chicken atop a pitcher-sized portion of Bloody Marys, along with all the other condiments. This is for sharing and must be ordered in advance, and since you never otherwise see a whole, breaded fried chicken — it’s always pieces — this is shockingly impressive to behold, reason in itself to make the trip and perfect for a big celebration.

If food-filled Bloody Marys are not your thing, worry not — Sobelman’s other claim to fame is its award-winning slate of burgers, chosen as the city’s best by the Travel Channel show Food Wars. All are a generous third of a pound of freshly ground angus beef served on buttery country-style domed rolls, and there are even more house specialty burgers than Bloodys, with toppings ranging from mushrooms to fried eggs to guacamole to chili, and this is Wisconsin, so every single one has some sort of cheese, from bleu to nacho.

