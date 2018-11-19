WASHINGTON – A group of 16 House Democrats signed a letter Monday pledging to oppose Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi's bid to become the next House Speaker, according to media reports.

The current lawmakers and incoming members – five of the signatories were just elected – said that "the time has come for new leadership in our Caucus," according to a copy of the letter shared on Twitter by CNN reporter Manu Raju.

"We are thankful for Leader Pelosi for her years of service to our Country and our Caucus. She is a historic figure whose leadership has been instrumental to some of our part's most important legislative achievements," they said.

"However, we also recognize that in this recent election, Democrats ran and won on a message of change," the letter said. "We promised to change the status quo, and we intend to deliver on that promise."

Anti-Pelosi faction finally releases letter saying these Dems are “committed to voting for new leadership.” It is signed by 16 members, including Utah Democrat Ben McAdams whose race has not been called. Marcia Fudge’s signature is not on the letter pic.twitter.com/oVRKAWQWPx — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 19, 2018

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com