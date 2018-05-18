A man yelling and shouting about President Trump was arrested early Friday after allegedly exchanging gunfire with police in the lobby of a hotel at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami, police said.
Police were called to the scene by reports the man was "yelling and spewing information," and actively shooting at the club about 1:30 a.m., according to CNN.
Doral and Miami police confronted the man, who also draped a flag across a counter in the club’s lobby, exchanged gunfire and arrested him after he was shot, Doral Police Chief Hernan Organvidez told news reporters.
“He was yelling and spewing some information about President Trump and that’s what we know so far,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said. “And he had an American flag that he did drape over the counter.”
Trump was not at the club at the time.
A Doral officer suffered a broken wrist and is recovering, Perez said.
“You know, these officers did not hesitate one second to engage this individual that was actively shooting in the lobby of the hotel,” he said. “They risked their lives knowing that that they had to get in there to save lives in that hotel.”
The president’s son, Eric Trump, thanked police in a tweet.
The Secret Service, the FBI and local police are all investigating.
"We are not saying this is terrorism,” Perez said, according to CNN. “We are not discounting anything at this point.”
Police surrounded the club at daybreak, where yellow tape blocked and entrance and helicopters hovered overhead.
The Trump Organization bought the course previously known as the Doral Resort & Spa in 2012. Its website describes it as an 800-acre resort with 643 total guest rooms, and four golf courses.
Contributing: The Associated Press