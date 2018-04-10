The fleet and hubs of United Airlines

United Airlines will no longer charge $150 to $200 to check a surfboard on flights to and from California.

The airline attributed the move, effective Oct. 5, to surfing's new status as the official state sport in California following a bill signed by Gov. Jerry Brown in August.

As California’s global airline, we knew what we had to do when surfing was named the state sport: waive the service fees for surfboards, on all flights, to or from California. #Stoked 🏄‍♀️🏄🤙 — United Airlines (@united) October 4, 2018

But it is also likely a competitive move. Alaska Airlines, which has been been expanding in California thanks to its acquisition of Virgin America, eliminated surcharges of up to $75 one way for surfboards and other oversized sports equipment in July 2017. Alaska now charges its standard $25 first checked bag fee each way for a surfboard.

Also last year, Hawaiian Airlines changed its surfboard policies, allowing more boards per bag up to a certain weight limit for a flat fee of $100 each way.

United will now only charge its regular checked bag fees ($30 for the first bag, $40 for the second, each way) for surfboards on nonstop flights and from California.

The $150-$200 surcharge, on top of standard checked bag fees, will remain on other routes, including connecting flights.United and other major carriers recently raised their checked bags fees.

Sports equipment now flies for $25 so you can surf, ride, and dive with your personal equipment. #iFlyAlaska https://t.co/netwVGE0AY pic.twitter.com/95xePq9u29 — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) August 28, 2017

Surfboard fees are such a big expense for enthusiasts that websites post fee charts by airline. Airlines have repeatedly said higher fees are necessary for the special handling boards and other large sports equipment require compared with a standard suitcase.

Here's a look at the surfboard policies of two other major United competitors:

American Airlines: $150 to $200 each way.

Southwest Airlines: $75 each way.

Delta Air Lines: $150 each way.

