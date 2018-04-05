The eruption of Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano has generated national headlines, but the event is unlikely to have a major impact on flight schedules.

No notable flight disruptions were being reported at the state’s airports early Friday morning, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware. FlightAware spokeswoman Sara Orsi said Friday that there were no current advisories related to ash.

Honolulu-based carrier Hawaiian Airlines was waiving change fees for customers ticketed on Friday and Saturday flights to or from the airports serving Hilo and Kona. Both of those airports are on the Big Island where Kilauea is located, and it was possible that Hawaiian’s move was geared more toward locals who might be affected by the eruption. The airline said its flight operations had not been disrupted.

Beyond that, however, none of the biggest U.S. airlines that fly to the state have issued any advisories for travel to the state.

United, one of the top carriers to Hawaii from the U.S. mainland, is seeing “no impact at this time,” according to spokesman Charles Hobart.

