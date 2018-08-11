Police cars are seen outside a country music bar and dance hall in Thousand Oaks, Calif. after a gunman barged into a large, crowded venue and opened fire late Nov. 7, 2018, killing at least 12 people.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said one of its officers "died a hero" following a mass shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif., which left 13 dead including the gunman.

During a briefing early Thursday morning, Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said among those killed was Sheriff Sergeant Ron Helus, a 29-year veteran of the department. Helus was looking to retire "in the next year or so," Dean said.

Helus was survived by his wife and son.

"Ron was a hardworking dedicated sheriff’s sergeant," said Dean, trying to hold back tears. "He was totally committed. He gave his all. Tonight, as I told his wife, he died a hero because he went in to save lives, to save other people."

On Wednesday night, a hooded gunman dressed in black opened fire at a country dance bar in Southern California, killing Helus and 11 other victims. The shooter, apparently firing at random, also died.

Helus was struck multiple times by the gunfire, said Dean. He died at the hospital Thursday morning.

