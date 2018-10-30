Today's deals are perfect for home or on-the-go.

Shopping is really a hobby, but finding a good deal can be a challenge. Each and every day Amazon has plenty of deals and price drops that may seem to be at a good price, but actually aren't the best deal. Either they're a terrible product at a great price or a great product with a not-so-great deal. Luckily for you, it's my job to sift through the reviews and price history to make sure you're actually getting a good deal. Today we found some of our favorite products at great prices that are a perfect way to treat yourself or get ahead of your gift shopping list.

1. One of our favorite travel mugs

A cool travel mug at a low price.

Contigo

If you need a jolt of energy first thing, bringing coffee (or tea!) in a to-go mug on your morning commute is a must. This one from Contigo is one of our favorites. We love it because it kept our drinks hot up to eight hours thanks to the double-walled vacuum insulation and that it's basically spill-proof with its patented Autoseal technology. Plus, it's sleek, stylish, and comes in a variety of luxurious colors. Right now, it's at the lowest price we've ever seen in this cool Matte Black color, but you can get their other beautiful colors for just a few dollars more.

Get the Contigo Autoseal West Loop Travel Mug in Matte Black for $14.96 (Save $6.03)

2. Osprey luggage and gear for camping

Save for your next camping trip.

Osprey

As part of Amazon's Deal of the Day, you can get more than 50 Osprey products for 20% off. This includes a variety of daypacks that are perfect for camping as well as dry bags, backpacks, duffel bags, and more. The Ultralight Stuff Pack would be perfect for a day hike and the Packing Cube Set will keep backpackers organized on their next trip. and any of these would make a great gift for your traveling or adventurous friends and family.

3. A portable charger for juice on the go

Don't be caught with a dead battery.

Anker

If you're constantly the friend who's asking if someone has a charger on them, it's probably time to get a portable one. This portable charger from Anker can charge an iPhone up to seven times on a single charge, has fast charging capabilities, and has an extra USB port, so you can charge two devices at once. It's a good way to assure that you always have the power to charger wherever you are.

Get the Anker PowerCore 20100mAh for $42.49 (Save $7.50) with the code "POWERPR2"

4. The best electric kettle at its lowest price

Boil water in a jiffy.

Reviewed / Kyle Looney

Instead of breaking out a kettle, setting it on the stovetop, waiting 10 minutes for it to boil, and hearing that annoying whistle, it may be time to get an electric kettle. These upgraded kettles boil water faster and you can choose the exact temperature you want it at for specific teas and coffees. This one from Cuisinart is the best one we've ever tested because it beeps when it's ready, it has multiple preset temperature options, the viewing window lights up so you can see how much water is there, and it gets things hot super fast. Right now, it's at the lowest price we've ever seen, making it a great time to get your own.

Get the Cuisinart PerfecTemp 1.7 Liter Electric Kettle for $60.83 (Save $27.46)

5. A micro SD card for extra storage

Get that extra storage you know you need.

SanDisk

Running out of space on your phone, your tablet, your camera, or your Nintendo Switch is the worst. You either have to go through and decide what to delete or look through your old SD cards and hope there's some storage on there. Instead, you should probably just invest in a new microSD card. This one from SanDisk has 64GB that should last you a while, and right now, it's down to its second lowest price.

Get the Sandisk Ultra 64GB Micro SD Card for $14.29 (Save $3)

