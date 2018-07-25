These deals are great for when you're out and about.

Contigo / Maxboost

Each and every day Amazon has great deals and discounts on some of our favorite products. But to find a good deal, sometimes you have to do a little digging. Right now, there are some great deals on things that are perfect for upgrading your home or for when you're on-the-go like smart bulbs and travel mugs. They all make for great gifts or for when you just want to treat yourself.

1. One of our favorite travel mugs

Gorgeous colors to drink your coffee in style.

Contigo

Whether you like drinking coffee or tea, a travel mug is essential for when you're on the go—and this one from Contigo is one of our favorites. We love it because it kept our drinks hot up to eight hours thanks to the double-walled vacuum insulation and that it's basically spill-proof with its patented Autoseal technology, that renders it virtually leak and spill-proof Plus, it's sleek, stylish, and comes in a variety of luxurious colors. Right now, it's at the lowest price we've ever seen in Stainless Steel.

Get the Contigo Autoseal West Loop, 16 oz. for $11.75 and save $2.94

2. Smart bulbs for a smart home

Dim your lights from your smartphone.

Philips

Not only are smart bulbs fun, but they can save you money in the long run by allowing you to change the temperature and set timers, so they're not running all day. If you already have a Philips Hue hub, these white smart bulbs are a great addition to expanding your smart home. They're easy to set up and work with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, and right now, they're back down to their lowest prices. The white and colored bulb version of these are the best smart bulbs we've ever tested, but these ones won't change color.

Get the Philips Hue White 4-Pack Dimmable LED Smart Bulb for $39.97 and save $10.02

3. Charcoal powder for whiter teeth

It may sound crazy, but reviewers say it works!

Active Wow

With nearly 18,000 reviews on Amazon and 4.4 out of 5 stars, this charcoal powder is definitely a cult-favorite. Right now, it's at a nice discount of $5. Supposedly, the charcoal kicks off a process called adsorption that's said to help remove stains from teeth naturally. We haven't tested the product ourselves, but reviewers have shared incredible transformation photos that make us think it may work and for this sale price, you can give it a shot and see for yourself.

Get the Active Wow Teeth Whitening Charcoal Powder for $21.99 and save $5

4. A car charger for long road trips

Never run out of batter on a road trip again.

Maxboost

When you're in the car, your phone battery drains pretty quickly between listening to music on your phone and using GPS navigation. Trust me you do not want to be on a road trip with a dead phone, which is why you should invest in a solid USB car charger—like this one from Maxboost. After testing several car chargers, this one was our runner-up because it charged phones the quickest (less than two hours) and has two ports for devices. Right now, it's down to the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the Maxboost Car Charger for $8.38 and save $1.61

5. A great saucepan for summer cooking

Chef up a soup or pasta in this saucepan.

Cuisinart

Whether your making soup or just boiling water for pasta, having a saucepan is an essential kitchen tool. But if you're still using an old one from college, it might be time for an upgrade. This one from Cuisinart is apart of the best cookware set we've ever tested and we found that each item from the set was easy to use and have good heat conductivity. Although it would be cheaper to buy this saucepan within the set, it's a good choice if you're just looking to add to your own cookware collection.

Get the Cuisinart MultiClad Pro Stainless Steel 2-Quart Saucepan for $31.77 and save $2.75

