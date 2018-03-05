Traveling can be an expensive endeavor. But there's one way you can get travel discounts or even a free trip: by entering a contest. Many hotels, cruises, airlines, tourism bureaus, travel agencies, and other online travel or even food and beverage companies offer various giveaways and contests all-year round. Here are a few notable ones:

Harry and David gourmet gifts is gifting a trip to Provence, France as part of its #MomsWhoWow Mother’s Day contest. Contestants must share a favorite memory, lesson learned, or challenge overcome by their mother. “The Shades of Lavender” package for two is valued at more than $10,000. It includes round-trip airfare and four days, three nights in a four-star hotel. Private tours of lavender farms and fields, a cooking class with a private chef, one-on-one tour with a chocolatier, wine tasting with a sommelier, tours of surrounding areas, and all meals are also included. Contestants must enter by Mother’s Day, May 13 at Harryanddavid.com/h/moms-who-wow-sweepstakes.

Margaritaville.com is holding an “Escape to Paradise” giveaway from now until May 31. One winner will receive a seven-day cruise for two on the Norwegian Escape to either Bermuda, the Bahamas and Florida, or Canada and New England from New York City. The winner will get a balcony stateroom and a $500 American Express gift card. To enter, go to https://www.margaritaville.com/entertowin.

White Claw Hard Seltzer, a fast-growing hard seltzer company, has launched a “My Best Life Contest” in search of two brand ambassadors who will get $60,000 each to travel for six months. They will have to document their experiences traveling around the USA. To enter, contestants must be at least 25 years old and follow @WhiteClaw on Instagram. They have to take a photo that shows how they are living their best life with a caption on how becoming a “Best Life” ambassador will fuel their personal passions. They have to post it on their public Instagram account, tag @WhiteClaw and include the hashtag #MyBestLifeContest. Entries will be accepted through June 3. The winners will be announced in August. Or they can enter directly by visiting Whiteclawbestlife.com.

Hawaii Tourism is launching a Work from Hawaii contest, or ‘WFH,” offering free residency programs, one on each of its six islands: Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Hawaii, Lanai, and Maui. Each residency will include round-trip airfare from New York to Hawaii, access to a workspace on each island, accommodations, curated activities, and a per diem for meals and local transportation. The residencies will take place in September and last eight days and seven nights, including travel time. Contestants must be legal U.S. residents who live and work in the greater New York metropolitan area and are between 24 and 36 years old. The deadline for submissions is June 4. Information: Work-from-hawaii.com.

Miraval Arizona Resort and Spa is running a contest “to create life in balance.” The grand prize includes a four-night stay for two adults, flight reimbursement, and a $250 nightly resort credit per person for spa services, private sessions and activities. Transportation to and from Tucson Airport will be provided as well as three healthy gourmet meals daily, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. Guests have access to daily yoga, meditation, fitness classes, and well-being lectures. Entries are due at Experiencemiravalaz.wnthis.com/6frtLX by June 15. The winner will be named around July 15.

The most expensed hotels, restaurants airlines for business travelers Jimmy John's is the 10th most expensed restaurants among business travelers, according to Certify. The average amount spent there is $39.27. 01 / 24 Jimmy John's is the 10th most expensed restaurants among business travelers, according to Certify. The average amount spent there is $39.27. 01 / 24

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com