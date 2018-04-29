North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in raise their hands after signing a joint statement at the border village of Panmunjom in the the Demilitarized Zone, on April 27.

North Korea's pledge to shutter its nuclear test facility next month and allow unprecedented access to the site drew praise — and skepticism — from experts who cite Kim Jong Un's history of bait and switch on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in's spokesman said Sunday that Moon and Kim agreed to give notice when North Korea dismantles the northern test site, allowing security experts and journalists to view the process.

Yoon Young-chan, Moon's chief press secretary, said the deal was struck at Friday's historic summit between the two leaders, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency. President Trump has said he will meet with Kim in coming weeks.

"Some say that we are terminating facilities that are not functioning, but you will see that they are in good condition," Yoon quoted Kim as saying. Kim dismissed conjecture that he made the deal because a tunnel at the site was unstable, saying two larger tunnels remained viable.

Harry Kazianis, director of defense studies at the Center for the National Interest, said "Team Trump" must demand that experts be provided access to Kim's nuclear sites anywhere, any time.

"History cries out for us to be skeptical," he told USA TODAY. "North Korea could simply be updating its go-to playbook for negotiating with Washington and Seoul — make promises, pocket concessions and stall for time."

Moon and Kim agreed to work on a peace agreement to formally end the 1950-1953 Korean War this year. The war was technically halted with an armistice and not a peace treaty. Kim suggested that a deal on the war and a U.S. pledge not to attack would be key to a pact, Yoon said.

Trump was upbeat, tweeting late Saturday that he had just had a "long and very good" talk with Moon. "Things are going very well, time and location of meeting with North Korea is being set," Trump added.

Moon's office said he spoke with Trump for more than an hour, and Trump called progress made by Moon and Kim "very good news not only for the two Koreas but also the entire world."

North Korea's unrelenting testing of nuclear weapons and missiles that could reach as far as the U.S. mainland has been met with a series of crippling economic sanctions.

"Negotiating with Kim is like trying to strike a bargain with Lucifer," Kazianis said. "We need to be extremely cautious and not let our guard down. However, you have to admit, we are in a more hopeful place when it comes to North Korea in decades. And that is progress."

Details of Kim's denuclearization remain to be worked out. And there was skepticism that he might ultimately be unwilling to part with his entire arsenal. In the past, Kim has loosely referred to "denuclearization" as freezing and keeping current programs in place.

“North Korea’s commitment to ‘complete’ denuclearization implies ‘complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization’ demanded by the U.S.,” Hong Min, senior researcher for the Korean Institute for National Unification, told The Korea Herald. "I think (the language) confirmed the North’s willingness to denuclearize.”

Kim also has agreed to abandon "Pyongyang Time" and push his nation's clocks ahead 30 minutes to again be in the same time zone as South Korea and Japan.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke briefly about the Korea talks while on a trip to the Middle East. Pompeo lamented terms of the nuclear deal with Iran, made by the Obama administration, and pressed the Trump administration position that it must be altered or torn up.

Pompeo dismissed concerns that ending the Iran deal might make negotiations in Korea more difficult.

"I am confident that Kim Jong Un is looking for more than a piece of paper," Pompeo said. "So I don’t think Kim Jong Un is staring at the Iran deal and saying, “Oh goodness, if they get out of that deal, I won’t talk to the Americans anymore.”'