How do you look divine on a red carpet? According to the stars at Monday's Met Gala carpet, you wear a headpiece.

Regal crowns, elaborate headbands and a papal crown were just some of the accessories seen at the New York fashion event, which had the theme "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

Here's a look at the hippest headgear stars wore to the fashion fundraiser.

A papal crown.

Rihanna.

Charles Sykes, Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

An elaborate piece of artwork.

Frances McDormand.

Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Sarah Jessica Parker.

Neilson Barnard, Getty Images

Rita Ora.

ANGELA WEISS, AFP/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra.

Dia Dipasupil, WireImage

A regal tiara.

Mindy Kaling.

Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Lynda Carter.

ANGELA WEISS, AFP/Getty Images

A spiky headband.

Amber Heard attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: NYAH596

Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

SZA.

ANGELA WEISS, AFP/Getty Images

Lily Collins.

Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Anne Hathaway.

Frazer Harrison, FilmMagic

Netting.

Madonna.

Neilson Barnard, Getty Images

Diane Kruger.

Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Chain mail.

Olivia Munn.

HECTOR RETAMAL, AFP/Getty Images

Something veil-like.

Ariana Grande.

Dia Dipasupil, WireImage

Kate Bosworth.

Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kate Upton.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Something simple and gold.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Amanda Seyfried.

HECTOR RETAMAL, AFP/Getty Images

