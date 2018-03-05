WASHINGTON — The House chaplain, Rev. Patrick Conroy, has decided to fight Speaker Paul Ryan’s move to oust him – telling the Republican leader on Thursday he wants to retract the resignation letter he submitted at Ryan’s direction.

“I have never been disciplined, nor reprimanded, nor have I ever heard a complaint about my ministry during my time as House chaplain,” Conroy wrote in a letter to Ryan. “It is my desire to continue to serve as House chaplain in this 115th United States Congress and beyond …”

Ryan asked Conroy to resign in mid-April — a move that has sparked a backlash in both parties and across religious lines among lawmakers who felt blindsided by the House speaker’s decision and felt Conroy was treated unfairly.

Conroy, in his letter on Thursday, says that Ryan never spoke with him directly about his ouster. He said Ryan dispatched his chief of staff, Jonathan Burks, to inform him of the firing.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) answers questions from children who joined their parents for 'Take Your Child To Work' day during his weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol on April 26, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Alex Edelman, Getty Images

When Conroy asked why, “Mr. Burks mentioned dismissively something like ‘maybe it’s time that we had a chaplain that wasn’t a Catholic,’” Conroy states in the letter.

Conroy said Burks also mentioned a prayer Conroy had delivered in November, as Republicans were preparing to vote on their tax cut bill, that urged lawmakers not to create “winners and losers” and keep in mind those who “continue to struggle.”

Conroy said he initially felt he had “little choice to resign,” but he has now reconsidered – especially in light of comments Ryan made last week saying he fired the chaplain because “a number of our members felt like the pastoral services were not being adequately served, or offered."

Conroy said that’s not what Burks told him in April and he essentially dared Ryan to fire him.

“I do not wish to have my ‘resignation’ be construed as a ‘constructive termination,'” Conroy wrote. “You may wish to outright ‘fire’ me, if you have the authority to do so, but should you wish to terminate my services, it will be without my offer of resignation.”

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com