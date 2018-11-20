There are many ways to cook a Thanksgiving turkey. Stuffing a bird inside the microwave typically is not one of them.
That didn't stop people from pranking their parents by asking them how to cook a turkey in the microwave.
Responses have spread across Twitter, sometimes with the hashtag #turkeychallenge, where users post screenshots of the conversations with their parents.
Interestingly enough, it is apparently possible to cook a whole turkey in the microwave. In 2013, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service featured alternate ways to cook a turkey, including using the microwave.
"Turkeys can be successfully cooked in a microwave oven — whole or in parts," said the entry. However, it also notes because of how microwaves distribute heat, it can cook the turkey unevenly.
A 2015 piece from FSIS notes microwaves can also be used to thaw a turkey, but cooks should check how much bird their appliance can handle before trying.
In most cases, people mentioned they were trying to microwave a 25-pound turkey. And the reactions were priceless.