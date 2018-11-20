There are many ways to cook a Thanksgiving turkey. Stuffing a bird inside the microwave typically is not one of them.

That didn't stop people from pranking their parents by asking them how to cook a turkey in the microwave.

Responses have spread across Twitter, sometimes with the hashtag #turkeychallenge, where users post screenshots of the conversations with their parents.

Interestingly enough, it is apparently possible to cook a whole turkey in the microwave. In 2013, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service featured alternate ways to cook a turkey, including using the microwave.

"Turkeys can be successfully cooked in a microwave oven — whole or in parts," said the entry. However, it also notes because of how microwaves distribute heat, it can cook the turkey unevenly.

A 2015 piece from FSIS notes microwaves can also be used to thaw a turkey, but cooks should check how much bird their appliance can handle before trying.

In most cases, people mentioned they were trying to microwave a 25-pound turkey. And the reactions were priceless.

So I asked my mom and dad how to cook a 25lb turkey in the microwave. This is what they said 😂 pic.twitter.com/5A5TSrYuDL — Maci Morris (@Maci4Mo) November 17, 2018

so i asked my mom if we can cook our turkey in the microwave this year... pic.twitter.com/QCnXOx2GTJ — ally 🦋 (@AllisonZartman) November 19, 2018

Us: how long do you microwave a 25lbs turkey?



Our moms: pic.twitter.com/eOCFneLcqQ — Emily Erlenbaugh (@emilyErlenbaugh) November 17, 2018

Everyone: “How long do I microwave a 25 lb turkey”



Our Moms: pic.twitter.com/ss9psQdXI9 — Chase Smith (@ChaseS16) November 15, 2018

I asked my mom about cooking a turkey in the microwave 😂 pic.twitter.com/xtxBDFEkqB — Chris Stuard (@chrisstuard23) November 15, 2018

