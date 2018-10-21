Epa File Germany Iceland Business Transport Ebf Company Information Transport Deu
An Icelandair flight from Orlando, Florida, was forced to make an emergency landing in Canada after a "crack" was found in one of the aircraft's windows. 

Flight 688 departed Orlando International Airport Friday night bound to Reykjavik, Iceland. The aircraft was "on route over Canada when pilots noticed a crack in one of the cockpit windows," according to a statement posted by the airline on Twitter.  

"Following standard procedures, they diverted to a nearby airport in Bagotville (Canada)," the statement continued. 

The aircraft made a rapid descent during the emergency landing, dropping more than 26,000 feet in 10 minutes, according to Flight Aware

Icelandair notes that 155 passengers and seven crew members were on board, all of whom "were taken to a hotel for rest and another aircraft will pick them up later" Saturday. 

"Passengers whose final destination is not Reykajvik have been rebooked," the airline continued. 

Photos of the aircraft show that Icelandair's use of the word "crack" was a rather mild description for the shattered cockpit window. 

There appear to have been no injuries.

