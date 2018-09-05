Ford F-150's full-size pickup truck rivals The assembly line at GM's factory in Silao, Mexico. Silao is one of three GM plants in North America that build the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups. 01 / 12 The assembly line at GM's factory in Silao, Mexico. Silao is one of three GM plants in North America that build the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups. 01 / 12

It’s America’s best-selling vehicle, but its loyal fans could be facing more limited supplies at showrooms.

Production of the hugely popular Ford F-series pickup truck may slow down after a fire last week at one of the company's parts suppliers.

A shortage of those parts has already forced one of the pickup’s two plants to shut down, and Ford is debating whether to suspend production at the second factory.

Analysts and the company say inventories of the popular F-150 pickup are fine for now, but the situation is volatile.

“We have strong inventories of America’s best-selling F-Series pickup," Ford said in a statement.

Ford said "customers won’t have any trouble finding the F-Series" right now, since the company has 84 days of supply.

Though it's unlikely the F-150 pickup truck will be hard to get for an extended period of time, any hiccup in production is tantamount to a profit-sapping setback.

Although pickup truck buyers are famously loyal to their favored brands, a shortage could spawn some to seek alternatives.

In the auto industry's intense pickup truck wars, competition is fierce.

Here were the best-selling full-size pickup trucks in 2017, according to Autodata:

Ford F-series: 896,764. Chevrolet Silverado: 585,864 Ram: 500,723 GMC Sierra: 217,943 Toyota Tundra: 116,285 Nissan Titan: 52,924

More Money: Ford F-150 production shutting due to supplier plant fire

More Money: Ford, Chevy and Ram unveil new pickups: Why America loves them

More Money: New Ram pickup sheds weights, tows more and saves fuel

More Money: Chevy Silverado will come 8 ways for every pickup buyer

More Money: GMC Sierra pickup truck redesigned with tricked-out tailgate, carbon fiber box

And here were the best-selling mid-size pickups:

Toyota Tacoma: 198,125 Chevrolet Colorado: 112,996 Nissan Frontier: 74,360 Honda Ridgeline: 34,749 GMC Canyon: 32,106

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com