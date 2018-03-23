Question: I've heard the terms "sector" and "industry" used when describing what a company does. Do these mean the same thing?

Answer: These terms are often used in similar ways, but there are significant differences.

When it comes to investing, a "sector" refers to companies that operate in a specific portion of the economy. The U.S. stock market can be grouped into 11 different sectors as defined by Standard & Poor's. Consumer discretionary, financials and energy are just a few examples.

Sectors can be broken down further into "industries," which are groups of companies within each sector that engage in similar business activities. For example, the automobile industry is part of the consumer discretionary sector. (Industries are also commonly referred to as "sub-sectors.")

All 11 S&P sectors in the U.S. stock market can be further broken down into two to 14 different industries. For example, the materials sector contains five distinct industries: chemicals, construction materials, containers and packaging, metals and mining, and paper and forest products. It's also important to point out that these are S&P sectors and industries and that other agencies may have slightly different definitions.

For investors, there are exchange-traded funds (ETFs) available that track each sector and some that even focus on specific industries, or subsets of companies within each industry. For example, the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund invests in the financial sector, the SPDR S&P Bank ETF narrows it down to banking institutions and the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF hones its focus even further to regional banking institutions.

More: Is a triple-leveraged S&P 500 index fund a smart long-term investment? Ask a Fool

More: Investing Q&A: Do small-cap stock funds beat large-cap funds?

More: Retirement planning: How much should I have saved in my 401(k) at age 40? Ask a Fool

The idea that a given group of small-cap stocks will outperform a group of large-cap stocks over time certainly makes sense.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Matthew Frankel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The Motley Fool is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news, analysis and commentary designed to help people take control of their financial lives. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.

Offer from the Motley Fool: Offer from The Motley Fool: The 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. In fact, the newsletter they run, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the S&P 500!*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 5, 2018.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com