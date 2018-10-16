Sen. Bob Menendez, lD-N.J., speaks into the ear of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., before they address reporters at a news conference about President Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 17, 2018.

The Senate Democrats' top super PAC said Tuesday it would spend $3 million on an ad tying Republican Senate candidate Bob Hugin to President Donald Trump, a sign that two-term Sen. Bob Menendez needs help from his party in the campaign's final three weeks.

The announcement by Senate Majority PAC, a group connected to Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York, comes a day after Hillary Clinton headlined a fundraiser in Jersey City for Menendez and Hugin launched an ad that raises unproven prostitution allegations against Menendez.

Recent polls have shown Menendez with leads ranging from 2 to 11 percentage points, and he is still favored to win by handicappers in a state where Clinton beat Trump by 14 points.

But Menendez has higher unfavorable than favorable ratings, fallout from the the trial he faced last year on corruption charges that ended in a partial acquittal and then admonishment by the ethics committee. Hugin and a super PAC that supports him have spent most of the year reminding voters about those charges.

Hugin disclosed Monday that he gave his campaign an additional $8.5 million from July through September, bringing his total self-funding to $24 million through Sept. 30. Contributors gave Hugin another $1 million during the quarter, bringing his total contributions from people other than himself to $2.2 million.

Menendez revealed that he raised $2.1 million during the quarter, but he spent $2.9 million, or less in three months than Senate Majority PAC plans to spend in the next three weeks.

As a super PAC, Senate Majority PAC can take unlimited contributions as long as it does not coordinate with any campaigns it supports. Already, outside groups have spent more than $8.1 million, including $3.6 million by a super PAC supporting Hugin, Integrity NJ, and $4.4 million by two backing Menendez, Leadership Alliance and Patients for Affordable Drugs Action.

The ad by Senate Majority PAC covers ground that has already been well trod by Menendez and others supporting him, trying to link Hugin to President Donald Trump and highlighting how he got rich running Celgene Corp. while the company repeatedly raised the price of cancer drugs.

Senate Majority PAC spokesman Chris Hayden said the ad was designed to offset Hugin's spending advantage. Through Aug. 31, the committee had raised $96 million and had $29 million left to spend.

Hayden denied it was a sign Menendez was in trouble, or that resources were going to New Jersey that could be applied to senators running in states that Trump won in 2016.

"We thought now is the time to let voters know who Bob Hugin is," Hayden said. "We’re spending everywhere and it’s not impacting spending in any other state."

Republicans seized on the news, however.

"New Jersey has officially become a four-alarm fire for national Democrats, and they are racing in to save disgraced Sen. Bob Menendez," said Bob Salera, spokesman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Salera noted that his group's counterpart, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, had previously said it would spend $1 million supporting Menendez.

Steve Sandberg, a spokesman for Menendez, responded: "It’s recognition that Bob Hugin is willing to spend his virtually unlimited fortune he made ripping off cancer patients to deceive New Jersey voters and buy a seat in the US Senate."

