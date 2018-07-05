Six months after Jeffrey Tambor said he didn't know how he could return to Amazon's Transparent after being accused of sexual misconduct by two transgender women, the Emmy winner broke his silence Monday.

The actor's interview with The Hollywood Reporter was published the same day Netflix announced a May 29 premiere date for Arrested Development Season 5. in which he stars as patriarch George Bluth. (He can be seen in the trailer.)

“This is the first time I’ve talked about this, ever,” Tambor, 73, said of the saga that led to his dismissal from Transparent. “And possibly the last time.”

He was stunned by his firing

He said he learned of his firing in a Feb. 15 text message from the show's executive producer Jill Soloway, who had based his trailblazing transgender character, Maura Pfefferman, on her own father's transition.

Even though he'd been accused of inappropriate behavior by former personal assistant Van Barnes and Transparent actress Trace Lysette, Tambor said he was expecting a slap on the wrist for occasional temper tantrums on set, not to be publicly dismissed from his trailblazing role over a sex scandal.

“I don’t remember the whole conversation,” he said. “But I do remember her last words were, ‘Do you need help with a statement?’ ”

Tambor said that, back in November, he expected to weather the fallout and won assurances from Faith Soloway, Jill's sister and writing partner.

Faith confirmed the email to THR, explaining, "Things were happening so quickly, with people being accused and held accountable by the Me Too movement. In the moment, I felt that Jill and Jeffrey were under attack. I knew that some people disapproved of Jeffrey, a cisgender actor, playing Maura and I was upset that Jill, as the show's creator, hadn't had the opportunity to address the issue privately (before it went public). As the story broke, I also sent messages of support to Trace and Van, and after the allegations were presented, I never disbelieved them. I still hope everyone can learn and heal from this.”

'I don't see how I can return' statement was not intended to be a resignation letter

Tambor said he was intentionally being "a little abstract" when he released the statement, which many incorrectly interpreted as a letter of resignation: “What has become clear over the past weeks is that this is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago," he said at the time. "Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to Transparent.”

The actor, who was increasingly afraid of being fired over the growing opposition to his being a cisgender man in a high-profile, transgender role, got on the phone with Soloway to strategize ways around the "transface" problem.

After what he called “one of the top-five difficult phone calls of my life," Tambor agreed to Soloway's suggestion that he would only appear in flashbacks as Mort Pfefferman, Maura's former identity, provided he was cleared by the Amazon probe.

The "Mort" plan officially became moot on Feb. 15, with his firing. That was the last time he spoke with Soloway, whose refusal to issue a public statement on his behalf he calls his "biggest disappointment." (She responded, “I never told him I was going to accuse Van or Trace of being liars. He knew that nobody could do that. And I was really working with him to help him understand that a simple apology would go a really long way.")

He called Van Barnes' latest allegation 'completely fabricated'

In March, after being told her non-disclosure agreement was void, Barnes shared a new detail with NBC's Megyn Kelly: Tambor had told her he had watched her sleeping naked while staying with her and her trans roommate.

Tambor now says that in hindsight, it had been unwise to stay with the two women while he waited for his own rental to be ready but said the bit abound watching Barnes sleep naked was "completely fabricated."

He continued, “ I dispute her account. I did raise my voice at times, I was moody at times, there were times when I was tactless. But as for the other stuff, absolutely not.”

His drive for authenticity drove him and his 'Transparent' co-stars crazy

Tambor admitted that his obsession with making the Maura character authentic drove himself and his Transparent co-stars crazy.

“Lines got blurred. I was difficult. I was mean," he confessed.

"I was scared because I was a cisgender male playing Maura Pfefferman," Tambor continued. "And my whole thing was, ‘Am I doing it right? Am I doing it right? Am I doing it right?’ To the point that I worried myself to death.”

Soloway says that she has only recently begun to feel "a tiny bit like we are going to be OK" about the show's creative direction, adding that the writers have begun plotting what she now says will be the show's fifth and final season.

“Hopefully, it sets the Pfeffermans up with some sort of beautiful reclaiming,” Soloway says. “I think we’re going to get there with some time.”

Jay Duplass, who plays Maura's son Josh, tells USA TODAY, "Jill's got a lot on her shoulders trying to make Amazon happy, trying to fulfill the legacy of their family (her own father's transition inspired her to create the show), trying to make themselves happy and trying to also honor the trans community. So that being said, I have enormous faith and I don't think there's anybody in this industry better poised to respond to the world and the challenge of what’s happening."

Where does Tambor go from here?

Tambor said he's only just beginning to come out of what he described as a "fugue state," describing the loss of his job playing Maura Pfefferman like losing a friend. "That may trigger eye rolls, but she was very real to me. And I think, in many ways, much more awake than I.”

After the THR interview, he'll have to immerse himself in a promotional tour for Arrested Development's fifth season, which began filming last summer before the allegations surfaced.

Tambor acknowledged a "blowup" with Jessica Walter, who plays his wife in the comedy series (he says he apologized; she wouldn't discuss) but as co-star David Cross told newspaper AM New York, “A number of us stand behind him ... and I am one of them."

