A federal judge on Friday criticized the criminal case brought against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, asserting that special counsel Robert Mueller's team wanted to bring down the president, according to reports.

During a tense hearing for Manafort, U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III rebuked Mueller's team. He questioned whether Mueller was overstepping his prosecutorial power to look into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

"I don't see what relationship this indictment has with anything the special counsel is authorized to investigate," Ellis said, Reuters reported.

He continued: "It's unlikely you're going to persuade me the special counsel has unfettered power to do whatever he wants."

Manafort is facing charges in both Virginia and Washington. In his Virginia case, he is facing a trial on 18 counts of bank and tax fraud charges. Back in March, Ellis said Manafort faced "the very real possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison."

The Virginia trial is set for July 10.

More: Judge: Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort faces 'very real possibility' of life in prison

Manafort is seeking to have the charges against him dismissed, saying Mueller had overstepped his authority.

Despite his skepticism, Ellis did not issue a ruling on Manafort's motion to dismiss the indictment on Friday.

Ellis asserted that the team wasn't actually after Manafort, but President Trump himself.

"You don't really care about Mr. Manafort's bank fraud," Ellis said, according to CNBC. "You really care about what information he might give you about Mr. Trump and what might lead to his impeachment or prosecution."

Michael Dreeben, the deputy solicitor general who is currently work on Mueller's probe, said that their investigative scope did cover the activity in the indictment.

"Cover bank fraud in 2005 and 2007?" Ellis replied. "Tell me how!"

President Trump, who has long called Mueller's investigation a "witch hunt," spoke of the judge's comments during remarks to the National Rifle Association on Friday.

"Let me tell you folks, we're all fighting battles, but I love fighting these battles," Trump said.

He also defended Manafort, someone he said only worked for him for a couple months. (Manafort joined the 2016 campaign in March, was promoted to campaign chairman that May and resigned in August.)

"He's a good person," Trump said. "He is. I really believe he's a good person."

Contributing: David Jackson

More: Russia investigation: Manafort seeks to suppress evidence seized by FBI from storage unit

More: Paul Manafort seeks dismissal of charges, claims Mueller overstepped authority

A look at Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort makes his way through television cameras as he walks from Federal District Court in Washington, on Oct. 30, 2017. Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, and Manafort's business associate Rick Gates have pleaded not guilty to felony charges of conspiracy against the United States and other counts. 01 / 14 Paul Manafort makes his way through television cameras as he walks from Federal District Court in Washington, on Oct. 30, 2017. Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, and Manafort's business associate Rick Gates have pleaded not guilty to felony charges of conspiracy against the United States and other counts. 01 / 14

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com