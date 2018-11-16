WASHINGTON – A federal judge ordered the White House on Friday to restore CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s press badge, which had been revoked Nov. 7 after a contentious exchange at a news conference with President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Kelly, a Trump appointee, said the White House had violated Acosta’s Fifth Amendment right to due process by suspending his press badge without explanation or a chance for CNN to rebut the reasons. Kelly said government officials couldn’t even say who made the decision or how.

Kelly ordered the government to restore the credential while the rest of the case is argued because of the harm to Acosta.

“This court cannot restore Mr. Acosta’s access to press briefings that have already been held,” Kelly said.

But Kelly said he hasn’t considered at all yet whether the White House violated Acosta’s First Amendment rights. More arguments are expected Tuesday.

“I trust this litigation will continue at a rapid pace.” Kelly said.

