WASHINGTON – Rallies were planned across the nation Thursday in what could be a last gasp protest of the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the nation's highest court.

Protesters hope to sway a handful of senators considered swing votes in determining Kavanaugh's fate. An initial vote of the full Senate is scheduled for Friday, and a final vote could come over the weekend.

Lawmakers received the FBI report on allegations of sexual assault against the federal judge Thursday. Susan Collins, a Maine Republican considered one of those swing votes, sounded an ominous warning to foes of the nomination, saying the FBI report "appears very thorough." Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said it reflects "no hint of misconduct."

The assertions drew fire from Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., who called the report "very limited" and "incomplete." Many in the #MeToo movement – and foes of Kavanaugh's legal positions on reproductive health care – also were unlikely to be swayed.

Planned Parenthood said its youth groups on at least 18 college campuses in at least 12 states were mobilizing resistance events.

“Young people are taking action across the country because they stand with survivors of sexual assault," spokesman Nick Savelli said. "And they know Brett Kavanaugh is in a position to determine the health and constitutional rights of generations to come."

A group called International Women's Strike is urging people across Portland, Ore., to walk out at 4 p.m. In Washington, protesters geared up for a day of action.

Hundreds were expected to gather at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington, D.C., where Kavanaugh currently sits as a judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Angela Trzepkowski, 55, of Middleton, Delaware, and Dave Christensen, 60, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, were among the first to arrive

“I don’t believe he’s told the truth,” Trzepkowski said. “I believe it’s the good old boy network covering for each other and watching each other’s backs. And I’m ashamed that our country has to go through this because of poor vetting and women’s fear to speak out when assault has happened.”

Protesters plan to march to the Supreme Court and will convene on the steps of the Capitol for a survivor speak-out.

"We’re marching from Kavanaugh’s current courthouse to the one he hopes to ascend to," the Women's March tweeted. "We’ll do everything we can to make sure he doesn’t get there."

Organized by groups such as the Women's March, Demand Justice and the American Civil Liberties Union, the protest is the latest in a string of demonstrations against Kavanaugh.

Last Thursday and Friday, more than a hundred protesters were arrested in and around the Capitol as the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing and markup session took place.

"Women leaving jobs, leaving appointments, leaving their duties to show up today," tweeted activist Helen Brosnan. "Business as usual no more!"

