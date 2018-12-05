CANNES, France — Kendall Jenner has always embraced her assets.

But at the exclusive Chopard "Secret Party" on Friday night, the fashion model/reality star took body confidence a step further, donning a sparkly, completely sheer mini-dress, with just a nude pair of underwear worn underneath for modesty purposes.

"Oops," she joked on Instagram, sharing a NSFW shot of the top of her dress.

Famous faces were all over the diamond-bedecked party, from Julianne Moore to Lupita Nyong'o and Marion Cotillard.

Not everyone adhered to the "black, masks and diamonds" dress code. Nor did everyone make it there in time to hear Enrique Iglesias sing Bailando.

Cannes: Stars flock to bejeweled Chopard party epa06729247 Lupita Nyong'o attends Chopard Secret Night during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Chateau de la Croix des Gardes in Cannes, France, on 11 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Arnold Jerocki 01 / 10 epa06729247 Lupita Nyong'o attends Chopard Secret Night during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Chateau de la Croix des Gardes in Cannes, France, on 11 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Arnold Jerocki 01 / 10

If ever there was a Cannes caste system, it was at Chopard, where festivities formally began at 11:30 p.m. but invited guests waited hours to get in. This reporter queued in line for over an hour to get into a shuttle, which then zoomed off to a "mystery" location.

The ride took another hour, thanks to deadlocked vehicles idling on a winding road as they attempted to climb a steep hill. (Those who got out and walked were turned away at the gate, to the dejected realization of one shuttle-mate, who returned 20 minutes after merrily bidding us adieu.)

And so we arrived well after 2 a.m., just as Iglesias shouted "Good night!" from the stage. On the plus side, a server did offer up a warm bowl of truffle pasta, while those who opted to escape the bumping DJ could find a respite in a floral-bedecked "mysterious garden" enclave, where selfies among the live, giant blooms were a must.

Even Timothée Chalamet and The Weeknd —now back on with Bella Hadid, it seems— rolled up in the wee hours.

Just don't try to go home. The shuttles on the way back were as confoundingly deadlocked.

All in a bejeweled night here in Cannes.

Hollywood shines at 2018 Cannes Film Festival Hollywood has descended on the South of France for the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival being held from May 8 to 19. Jury President Cate Blanchett posed Tuesday during the opening day photocall. 01 / 06 Hollywood has descended on the South of France for the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival being held from May 8 to 19. Jury President Cate Blanchett posed Tuesday during the opening day photocall. 01 / 06

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com