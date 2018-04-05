Kris Jenner is getting emotional about daughter Khloé Kardashian being a mom.

During an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday, the reality TV star called the alleged cheating controversy surrounding Khloé's boyfriend Tristan Thompson "very unexpected" before gushing over her daughter.

“Khloé is amazing! I’m so proud of that kid. I get choked up because she’s such a good mom and honestly I get so emotional,” she said. “I was in Cleveland last week, it was snowing, and she was all nestled in the nursery and the baby, and she’s just concentrating on that, being a mom, her baby and that’s what her sisters are doing as well.”

She also said Khloé is working on getting "the nursing thing down, which is a little tricky."

"She’s trying, she’s really trying," she said. “She’s figuring it out one day at a time, she’s just the best mom already... That baby is so cute, little True.”

When asked about how the family handled hearing about Thompson right before True's birth, Jenner said they did what they always do.

“I think we do what we always do and that’s spring into action with love,” she said. “We all hopped on a plane and flew to Cleveland because that’s what we know to do.”

