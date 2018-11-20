Land Rover on Thursday revealed a redesigned version of the Range Rover Evoque luxury SUV.

The 2020 Range Rover Evoque is slightly longer than its predecessor, enabling more rear legroom. It also has new slim LED headlights and "flush" door handles.

Land Rover said it would reveal pricing and timing at the Chicago Auto Show in February. The 2019 version ranges from $41,800 to $65,600, according to Edmunds.

The vehicle gets a 296-horsepower, four-cylinder gas engine with a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive. A mild-hybrid version of the Range Rover Evoque has stop-start engine capability when braking at low speeds.

Other key features:

• It will have two 10-inch infotainment touch screens.

• The vehicle will be capable of implementing software upgrades via wireless connection. Electric-vehicle automaker Tesla has had that capability for years, but few traditional automakers have followed suit.

• Cameras mounted on the grille and the side mirrors will relay live video of the vehicle's surroundings to the central touch screen to improve visibility.

• The vehicle is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity systems.

• It will be made at Land Rover's United Kingdom plant in Halewood, Merseyside.

• It will be capable of wading through water up to 23.6 inches high, up from a previous limit of 19.7 inches.

