The latest Internet debate is an audio clip that has everyone scratching their heads in disbelief.

Some people very clearly hear "laurel." Other people are certain it's "yanny."

Both sides are looking at the other like, "are you messing with me?!"

Let's just get to the point. Here's the clip. It was first posted on Reddit a few days ago by user Roland Camry. It's four seconds long. Determine which word you hear.

Help settle an office debate: Do you hear "Laurel" or "Yanny" in this clip? pic.twitter.com/8AtiS2RLN5 — Detroit Free Press (@freep) May 15, 2018

We decided to poll our Twitter audience to figure out what it hears. As of about 3:45 p.m. this afternoon, about 60% of our poll respondents say it's "laurel." The other 40% say it's "yanny."

What in the world?! Is this the new blue-or-gold-dress debate?

The results thus far:

So? — Detroit Free Press (@freep) May 15, 2018

The "audio illusion" is leaving the Internet confused, no matter which side. Some are convinced people on the other side are just trolling them.

So what's going on here? Why do some people hear laurel and others hear yanny? Apparently it has to do with the pitch of the audio; yanny is in high pitch, while laurel is in low pitch.

Here's a more in-depth explanation from a YouTube user.

So that would explain it, we suppose. But it's still most certainly "laurel." Feel free to fight about it in the comments.

