Congrats are in order for Lea Michele and her boyfriend Zandy Reich — they're engaged!

Michele announced the news in a photo shared to social media Saturday of her beautiful (and big) engagement ring. The actress and singer's rep Nicole Perez-Krueger confirmed the news to USA TODAY.

Michele captioned the photo with a simple "Yes," and a ring emoji.

Michele, 31, has been dating Reich, the president of fashion company AYR, for over a year.

Yes 💍 A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Apr 28, 2018 at 1:06pm PDT

She is best known for her role as Rachel Berry in the hit TV show Glee. She is also known for starring in the TV series Scream Queens.

Currently, Michele is preparing to go on tour with Glee co-star Darren Criss.

