WASHINGTON - Former Cambridge Analytica employee and whistleblower Chris Wylie is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee at 10a.m. about data privacy. Wylie first became a household name after revealing that Cambridge Analytica obtained information from 50 million Facebook users, using it to build psychological profiles so voters could be targeted with ads and stories.

Cambridge Analytica denied that it or any of its affiliates "use entrapment, bribes or so-called honey-traps." It also denied any wrongdoing over the Facebook data it acquired from Cambridge University psychology professor Alex Kogan.

As a Cambridge Analytica employee, Chris Wylie devised a strategy to mine data from the Facebook profiles of Americans to create "sophisticated psychological and political profiles" in order to advance the agendas the agendas of Cambridge Analytica's partners and clients.

