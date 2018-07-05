Melania Trump spoke during a discussion with students on issues they are facing in Washington.

Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP

WASHINGTON Melania Trump is announcing her official platform as first lady in a White House Rose Garden ceremony nearly 16 months into her tenure.

She is expected to focus on cyberbullying and the well-being of children.

The first lady invited Kalani Goldberg to Monday's announcement. The 13-year-old went viral after posting a video of herself covered in Post-It notes with names she's been called by bullies.

In a campaign speech, Mrs. Trump said the online bullying of children and teenagers is "absolutely unacceptable when it’s done with no name, hiding on the Internet."

USA TODAY is providing live coverage of the first lady's 3 p.m. ET announcement in the player above.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com