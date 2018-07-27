The eclipsed moon glows in the predawn sky on Dec. 21, 2010, in this view from Stedman, N.C.

Johnny Horne, AP

Skywatchers are in for a rare treat Friday: the longest lunar eclipse of the century.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the moon and the sun are on exact opposite sides of Earth, so that our planet blocks the sunlight that normally reaches the moon.

During the eclipse, the moon will appear red, giving it the nickname "blood moon."

The eclipse will be visible in Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America.

It won't be visible in the skies over North America, but you can watch worldwide coverage live right here in the player above starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Additionally, Mars will be unusually large and bright this weekend, as the red planet makes its closest approach to Earth in 15 years.

