asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon will release the final report on the October 2017 ambush in Niger that killed four Americans.

The report finds that the Army Special Forces team did not get required approval for the mission to go after a high-level insurgent linked to the Islamic State.

Defense officials will lay out how the mission unfolded and and then explain what is being done to correct the problems brought to light by the incident.

Families of the fallen troops have been briefed on the investigation, including the details of their loved ones’ final moments as they battled as many as 100 insurgents in a fierce firefight.

USA TODAY is providing live coverage of the briefing on Thursday at 12:00 pm ET in the player above.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com