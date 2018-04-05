asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

DALLAS -- President Trump and Vice President Pence are delivering speeches at the annual NRA Convention on Friday afternoon.

The event is expected to draw about 80,000 owners and enthusiasts and comes in the wake of several deadly mass shootings across the U.S.

It will be Trump's first time speaking to NRA members since criticizing lawmakers for being "afraid of the NRA" at a February meeting held in response to the Parkland, Fla., high school shooting.

Other distinguished speakers at the convention are Texas Governor Greg Abbott, U.S. Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn and National Rifle Association President and CEO Wayne LaPierre.

A host of rallies calling for stricter gun control is also expected.

Gun control advocates argue recent mass shootings, marches for gun control and the overheated political environment make for a toxic mix.

Gun rights supporters insist that nearly every effort to limit access to them — like the 1993 Brady Bill —has only increased demand.

