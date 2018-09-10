A Geo-Color satellite image of hurricane Michael provide by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Michael approaching the U.S. coast.

NOAA / HANDOUT, NOAA via EPA-EFE

Hurricane Michael, which has blossomed from a tropical storm off Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula into a mighty threat to Florida and beyond, gained Category 2 status Tuesday and could strengthen.

The National Hurricane Center, citing Michael’s dangerous trifecta of storm surge, flash flooding and winds, described the seventh hurricane of the Atlantic season as “life-threatening,” and the Florida Division of Emergency Management warned on Twitter of the storm’s “rapid intensification” ahead of landfall.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm was moving north-northwestward through the southern Gulf of Mexico, and that storm surge and hurricane warnings were in effect for the northeastern Gulf coast.

USA TODAY is providing live coverage tracking the storm in the player above.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com