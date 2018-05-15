asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

WASHINGTON - President Trump is paying tribute to fallen police officers Tuesday morning.

Trump will deliver remarks at the 37th annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol.

In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15th as National Peace Officers Memorial Day. The event marks the official start of National Police Week.

National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

You can watch the memorial service live in the player above beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com