WASHINGTON -- Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders briefs reporters at the White House at 2:30 p.m. ET Friday, at the end of a week involving more revelations in the Stormy Daniels allegations and subsequent Michael Cohen payment, newly minted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveling to North Korea to bring home three Americans who were being held there and President Trump announcing the end of the Iran nuclear deal.
President Trump will also be making his long-anticipated announcement on prescription drug policy changes minutes before this briefing, and the press secretary will have the opportunity to answer questions on that. Trump lamented the rising cost of drugs during his campaign and last year accused pharmaceutical companies of "getting away with murder."
This briefing also comes a day after a White House staffer reportedly mocked Sen. John McCain's battle with brain cancer. Meghan McCain took to 'The View' this morning to defend her father and issue a scathing rebuke of the White House's lack of decorum.
