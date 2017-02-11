White House from the north side, with top of Washington Monument visible behind it.

Getty Images

WASHINGTON -- Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders briefs reporters at the White House at 2:30 p.m. ET Friday, at the end of a week involving more revelations in the Stormy Daniels allegations and subsequent Michael Cohen payment, newly minted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveling to North Korea to bring home three Americans who were being held there and President Trump announcing the end of the Iran nuclear deal.

President Trump will also be making his long-anticipated announcement on prescription drug policy changes minutes before this briefing, and the press secretary will have the opportunity to answer questions on that. Trump lamented the rising cost of drugs during his campaign and last year accused pharmaceutical companies of "getting away with murder."

This briefing also comes a day after a White House staffer reportedly mocked Sen. John McCain's battle with brain cancer. Meghan McCain took to 'The View' this morning to defend her father and issue a scathing rebuke of the White House's lack of decorum.

USA TODAY will provide live coverage of the White House press briefing, which you can watch in the player above.

Michael Cohen: Trump's personal lawyer in the spotlight In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, President Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen appears in front of members of the media after a closed door meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Federal agents carrying court-authorized search warrants have seized documents from Cohen according to a statement from Cohens attorney, Stephen Ryan. He says that the search warrants were executed by the office of the U.S. Attorney for Southern District of New York but they are in part related to special counsel Robert Muellers investigation. 01 / 06 In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, President Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen appears in front of members of the media after a closed door meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Federal agents carrying court-authorized search warrants have seized documents from Cohen according to a statement from Cohens attorney, Stephen Ryan. He says that the search warrants were executed by the office of the U.S. Attorney for Southern District of New York but they are in part related to special counsel Robert Muellers investigation. 01 / 06

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com