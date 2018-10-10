SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Missouri man is in jail after authorities say he filmed himself using a butter knife and a screwdriver to remove an ankle monitor — then posted the video to Facebook.

The July video referenced by investigators is still posted on what appears to be the Facebook page of Dustin W. Burns, 33.

Court records show Burns pleaded guilty to violating a restraining order earlier this year and was placed on probation.

"This is how you take an ankle bracelet off," says a voice in the video, "without breaking the circuit."

A man in the video can be seen with his pants leg rolled up. He sticks the butter knife in and out of the device, before grabbing a utility tool to unscrew part of it.

The man advises viewers to remove the ankle monitor without damaging it, thus avoiding thousands of dollars in fines.

The video ends with the man fully removing the bracelet and holding it up to the camera.

Authorities believe this man is Burns.

In subsequent posts, the Facebook account references trips to Utah, Boise, Idaho and Oregon.

In August, the Facebook account posted a video of a man who looks like Burns walking through what appears to be a large marijuana farm with the caption: "Dream come true."

Court records show several probation violations were filed this summer against Burns and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Online jail records show Burns has been in a Springfield, Mo., jail since Aug. 28.

Burns was charged this week with tampering with electronic monitoring equipment, a felony, court records say.

He does not have an attorney listed in online court records.

