The biggest one-day stock wipeout for any U.S. company ever! That’s right, EVER. And who would guess it would happen to Facebook, the social media giant that transformed the way we interact. Now people wonder if recent scandals surrounding Facebook finally came home to roost. The numbers: Facebook shed about $100 billion in market value as shares plunged 19 percent on Thursday. That beat Intel’s $91 billion loss in September 2000. The reason: Slowing sales growth. The pain: CEO Mark Zuckerberg lost more than $15 billion in net worth in one day and is no longer among the top five billionaires in the world. Sad.

Why are so many U.S. mothers dying?

The day you bring your child into the world is supposed to be one of the happiest days of your life. That's not the case for the 50,000 women a year in the U.S. who suffer severe complications and life-threatening injuries in childbirth. Experts estimate roughly half of those women’s injuries could be reduced or prevented with better medical care, but a USA TODAY investigation has found that hospitals across the country are ignoring long-recommended safety practices. Lives like YoLanda Mention's. Though she was treated for preeclampsia without incident in a previous pregnancy, severe high blood pressure – one of the most common pregnancy complications – led to her death just a few years later. But there's hope. Hospitals across California adopted recommended safety measures and saw the maternal death rate cut in half in just six years. If you're pregnant (or a woman you love is) there are questions you can ask the hospital staff to help protect yourself.

What’s next for migrant families separated at U.S.-Mexico border?

The U.S. faces a court-ordered deadline Thursday to reunite parents and children who were separated at the border under the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" crackdown on people entering the country illegally. Immigration officials this week told a judge they were on track to reunify more than 1,600 families, while another 914 families have been deemed ineligible for reunification. Meanwhile, more than 450 parents accused of illegally entering the country may have already been deported without their children, according to court documents. Stick with USA TODAY for later updates.

Battle for the top House spot

Get ready for a potentially contentious battle among Republicans to become House speaker. Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan threw his hat in the ring Thursday in a bid to replace retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin. The move by Jordan, co-founder of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, presents a challenge to House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., the presumed front-runner. But what about accusations from several former Ohio State University wrestlers that Jordan knowingly ignored sexual abuse allegations while he was a wrestling coach? Jordan denies he knew anything about that.

American fast-food chains know the key to your heart – and stomach – might be your wallet. And there's a magic price: $5. That's the de facto sweet amount to lure customers. KFC offers $5 Fill Ups. Subway has its famous $5 Footlong sandwiches. Dairy Queen offers a $5 Buck Lunch. So why does this guerrilla marketing tactic work? It's easy, affordable and feels like a bargain to consumers, experts say.

