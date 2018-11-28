Marriott International's 2,700 workers in Hawaii have ratified a new contract with the largest hotel company in the world, ending a nearly two-month long strike.
The contract was approved with a 99.6 percent yes vote.
The workers are members of Unite Here’s Local 5. The strike was the longest in the union’s history.
“We’re grateful for the solidarity of our fellow union members and the support of the entire community,” Unite Here Local 5 president Gemma Weinstein said in a written statement.
The strike continues for 2,500 employees at seven properties in downtown San Francisco. That protest is in its eighth week. Negotiations will resume there on Saturday and Sunday.
Marriott had been negotiating with about 7,700 employees in eight cities since contracts expire in July and August. The workers include housekeepers, front desk attendants, restaurant employees, bellhops and others not in a management position.
Two spokespeople for Marriott did not respond to requests for comment this evening.
On Nov. 18, Marriott agreed to terms with striking workers at its Boston hotels after a 46-day strike. Contracts have also been settled with employees in Detroit; San Jose, California; Oakland, California; and San Diego.
The employees have been asking for increased wages, job security as hotels adopt more technology, and workplace safety.
The strike in Oahu and Maui, which began Oct. 8, was one of the largest. The strike involves five hotels owned by Kyo-ya and operated by Marriott: Sheraton Waikiki. Also included are The Royal Hawaiian, Westin Moana Surfrider, Sheraton Princess Kaiulani, and Sheraton Maui.
“The new agreement meets the needs of our employees and Kyo-ya,” the management of Kyo-ya said in a written statement.
This story is developing.