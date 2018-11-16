WASHINGTON – Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shut down the possibility that the Senate might take up legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller from being fired by President Donald Trump, even after Sen. John Cornyn, the No. 2 Senate Republican, held open the possibility earlier Tuesday.

McConnell told reporters Tuesday afternoon that if senators attempted to bring up the bill for expedited consideration, he would reject it – a move he has already done once this month.

Earlier in the day, Cornyn signaled a potential change in the position of Republican leaders who have previously rejected a push by outgoing Republican Sen. Jeff Flake to allow a vote on the Mueller legislation on conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt's radio show.

Flake has threatened to oppose Trump's judicial nominees unless the Senate holds a vote on the Mueller bill. That could set up a hurdle for the nominees since the Arizona Republican senator sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee where Republicans have a narrow 11-10 majority.

“We’ve got some judges on the calendar now that we can pass even if we don’t have Senator Flake’s support. But we can’t get them out of the Judiciary Committee, so we’re going to be working with Senator Flake to see what he needs in order to lift his hold,” Cornyn said. “There is a possibility we will have a vote on the Mueller, so-called Mueller protection bill.”

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com