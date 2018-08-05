Rapper Meek Mill attends an NBA basketball playoff game last month following his release from prison on bail.

Chris Szagola, AP

In a new interview with CBS This Morning, Meek Mill calls his hard-fought release from prison "one of the best birthday presents" and vowed to help other minorities caught up in the criminal-justice system.

The rapper, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, was sentenced to two to four years in prison for violating probation in a 2008 gun and drug case. He served five months before he was freed April 24 (just before his 31st birthday) following Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner's admission that he may have been unjustly convicted, thanks to a cop who lied at his trial.

"I was actually arrested by a small group of officers that was basically blacklisted as corrupt officers," Mill explained. "I was found guilty (of) pointing a firearm at a police officer, which I did not do."

He also addressed testing positive for opioids after denying he'd tested positive for marijuana.

"I was addicted to using painkillers for actually a few years of my life, which was one of the biggest battles of my life," Mill said. "I overcame these battles through rehab. Once I rehabilitated myself, I was still sent to prison almost a year later."

Mill added that he's "lucky" to have had powerful people help keep his case in the news, saying without that help, "I would be in prison."

"This happens to minorities on a daily basis where they don't have a voice," he said, explaining he is now looking to help others.

"I care about saving people's lives and helping the world become a better place if I can," he said. "I feel like God put me on the path to bring this to the light and make this a positive situation."

He continued, "This situation is not about me. It's about changing policies and doing things to protect people like myself who deserve a second chance. Even if you're innocent, there's millions, thousands of other people in situations like me who don't have a voice."

Now Mill is planning to tell his story in a six-part Amazon Prime documentary series highlighting flaws in the criminal justice system and his fight for exoneration, which is expected next year.

The series is executive-produced by Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, one of the celebrities who spoke out in favor of Mill's release.

