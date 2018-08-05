We couldn't love Ariana Grande's look harder if we tried.

We assume angels sung when the No Tears Left to Cry singer arrived at the Met Gala in this stunning, custom Vera Wang gown. Her ensemble perfectly suited this year's theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

Grande gave her more than 119 million Instagram followers a hint of what was to come by sharing Michelangelo's The Last Judgment on Monday. The painting covers the Sistine Chapel's altar wall and was featured on the musician's ballgown on printed silk organza.

Grande's Vera Wang gown for the 2018 Met Gala.

Grande, like many celebs, opted to don a headpiece. Hers was constructed using flowing ribbon and horsehair. It depicted the brand's "modern interpretation of catholic iconography," according to its Instagram.

